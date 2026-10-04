When my aunt gave me this Bible she said that the most important part of this book is a section called the concordance. In it you can find any word mentioned in the entire Bible, and a reference to every chapter and verse the word can be found.

Yesterday I decided to put the concordance to a test. I opened it up to look for a word I KNEW is in there, but it was not in the concordance. That raised my eye brows a little. Then I looked for another word that I knew was in the same passage. I found the word mentioned several times, but the book where the passage I was looking for was not listed.

My first thought was that this is NOT a coincidence, so the next thing I did was to find out who had published my Bible. The World Syndicate Publishing Company. Like most publishing companies it was Jewish owned.

Now let’s try to find how many passages that contain the word devil. Not a single one. The closest I get is devilish.

Ok, let’s try domething more diabolical (ha-ha). How about Satan? Ahh, here we go.

In the concordance he is mentioned 17 times, as far as I can see. I downloaded a pdf file and did a search for Satan. There I actually got 56 hits, which begs a second question: What does the Bible say in all these NOT mentioned verses?

My readers who are more well versed (punn intended) in the Bible than I am, probably already know where I’m headed with this. So without further ado I will spill the beans right here. Do you see the Book of Revelations (…, or John’s Revelations as it is called in Scandinavia.) in the list under Satan? No, you don’t. That begs the question: “Why not? The answer is simple. In the Book of Revelations there is another word that is not mentioned even once in the concordance. This was the word I searched for first. Wait for it…… Wait for it. Synagogue!

It’s not listed because all the good and ignorant John and Jane Q. Normies out there are NOT supposed to find it.

Remember. War is peace, freedom is slavery and above all, ignorance is strength.

Not listing the Book of Revelations under Satan is equally intentional because it would lead you directly to Chapter 3, verse 9 therein.

Both my physical Bible and the pdf version are the King James version, so I’m not comparing apples and oranges.

As for the word Synagogue, it is mentioned a whopping 69 times in the pdf version. That speaks volumes of the concordance in my Bible. Here are some interesting quotes:

Matthew 6:2 Therefore when thou doest thine alms, do not sound a trumpet before thee, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets, that they may have glory of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. _________________________________________________

Matthew 6:5 And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward. _________________________________________________

Matthew 10:17 But beware of men: for they will deliver you up to the councils, and they will scourge you in their synagogues; _________________________________________________

Matthew 12:9 And when he was departed thence, he went into their synagogue:

Matthew 12:10 and, behold, there was a man which had his hand withered. And they asked him, saying, Is it lawful to heal on the sabbath days ? that they might accuse him.

Matthew 12:11 And he said unto them, What man shall there be among you, that shall have one sheep, and if it fall into a pit on the sabbath day, will he not lay hold on it, and lift it out ?

Matthew 12:12 How much then is a man better than a sheep ? Wherefore it is lawful to do well on the sabbath days.

Matthew 12:13 Then saith he to the man, Stretch forth thine hand. And he stretched it forth ; and it was restored whole, like as the other.

Matthew 12:14 Then the Pharisees went out, and held a council against him, how they might destroy him. _________________________________________________

Matthew 23:1 Then spake Jesus to the multitude, and to his disciples,

Matthew 23:2 saying, The scribes and the Pharisees sit in Moses’ seat :

Matthew 23:3 all therefore whatsoever they bid you observe, that observe and do; but do not ye after their works: for they say, and do not.

Matthew 23:4 For they bind heavy burdens and grievous to be borne, and lay them on men’s shoulders ; but they themselves will not move them with one of their fingers.

Matthew 23:5 But all their works they do for to be seen of men : they make broad their phylacteries, and enlarge the borders of their garments,

Matthew 23:6 and love the uppermost rooms at feasts, and the chief seats in the synagogues,

Matthew 23:7 and greetings in the markets, and to be called of men, Rabbi, Rabbi.

Matthew 23:8 But be not ye called Rabbi : for one is your Master, even Christ ; and all ye are brethren. _________________________________________________

I only copied and pasted from the book of Matthew. There are 51 more in various places. None in the Old Testament. Please tell me I’m not the only one seeing a patern here.

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