You Just Can’t Make Stuff Like This Up!

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William Mikler's avatar
William Mikler
Oct 5

Jesus said a lot of things that would be reckoned politically incorrect in a lot of circles.

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Oct 5

You are not the only one …

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