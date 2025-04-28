All politicians on both sides of the political spectrumin all over Europe have supported the interconnection of the power grid in their respective countries. This for the purpose of creating an enormous market where electric power is the commodity. What these politicians have refused to think about is the vulnerability it creates. Sixty million people in four countries are now without power. That is Portugal, Spain, Andorra and a part of France.

With a power grid that large, all you need is one poorly maintained transformer to overheat and explode. Then circuit breakers start tripping. This in turn creates shock waves on the part of the grid that is still connected in the form of voltage surges. These surges in turn take out whatever electric equipment that is insufficiently protected against such surges. The insurance companies in Europe are going to have to pay the price initially. Then their customers will have to pay.

The MSM is now saying that all traffic lights in Spain are out. What is unknown to me is whether or not government buildings have emergency generators like hospitals do. Then there is the issue of supplying these generators with diesel. I am sure the various hospitals do not have large enough tanks to keep the generators up and running for more than a few days at a time.

Since very little government work is done on actual paper, but rather on computers these days, then we know that there is a stand still there. To complicate matters further we have stupid little problems like electric locks. They are designed in such a fashon that if they lose power they will not open.

Then there is the communication problem. No mobile towers, no wi-fi, and when your phone dies that’s it. You’re S.O.L.

Then there is the problem with all the stores with electrically run cash registers. Then there are the cash stations that don’t work. Here in Norway very few people have cash in their wallets. That is if they even have a wallet. The majority of people here have their credit end debit cards in theit 4G phone cover, or they pay using a QR code. Imagine a similar blackout here…………

Do you have food in the house? Do you have a non-electric way of prepairing this food? Do you have enough water? Do you have enough candles at hand? Then there are the million other small things you should have thought of in the case of an event like this.

It’ll be interesting to see in the coming days if any politician will grab on to this in order for their countries to be prepaired for something like this.

