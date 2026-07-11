You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5d

Not to mention how silly it is that 22 adult men know nothing better than to run behind a leather ball. As to the country that stole the game, that is even worse - 22 men running then tumbling in a heap and a small fellow comes crawling from underneath with the Easter egg ball.

I never understood what either the players nor the public found so interesting.

On the other hand, I was glad my old country won from my new country after some clown wanted the rule changed in hopes that country would win.

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
5d

Go, Norway!

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1 reply by GreaterIsrahell
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