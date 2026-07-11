This is just a short post because I’ve got something I need to get off my chest.

I’m making this exception because Norway’s football* team has made history twice. This year there was a 16th final for the first time, and Norway won. They lost in the 8th finall 28 years ago. At 21:00 UTC (4PM EDST) this evening in Miami they meet England in the quarter finals.

*I refuse to use the S word for three simple reasons.

The game was invented in England several hundred years ago when people from one town tried to kick human sculls through the gates of a neighboring town. A country that steals a game (Rugby) from another country (England), and then changes the rules a bit, and then pretend it was their invention. Finally they steal the name of another game (football) from the same country.

I think what the Norwegian football team has done so far in the world cup is extraordinary. As far as what the fans are doing, I won’t say anything about the rowing thing beyond that I find embarrasing.

Then again…… Come to think of it, this rowing thing is very appropriate. Everybody in the world has heard the song “London Bridge Is Falling Down”, right? A little more than a thousand years ago the king that united Norway under one king, himself (Olav Trygvason), assembled an army and went to London with several ships. All of these ships had grappling hooks that they threw over the bridge. Then they proceded to row down stream pulling the bridge into the river.

I’m hoping history will repeat itself.

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