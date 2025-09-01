A couple of days ago I read some nonsensical comments from one person under a post, so I clicked on the profile and found a note that caught my attention. I normally don’t spend too much time on stupid notes here on Substack, but this one compelled me to write a post. I will not name the person who posted it. Nor will I include a link to the note, because whomever this is does not deserve any attention or credit. Here it is:

After four straight days of reading about Epstein, including "Filthy Rich" (2016) and Ghislaine's testimony, I think that:

1. Epstein helped billionaires evade taxes, and that was his primary business.

2. Epstein gave info to Ehud Barak on which billionaires were evading taxes.

3. Epstein did abuse underage girls, and invited friends to do so while secreted filming them, but the main scandal is the number of very rich Americans who are liable for tax fraud.

(read: Nothing to see here folks! Move right along.)

This person says he or she spent four straight days reading about the Epstein and Maxwel cases. As if time spent equals credibility. After four days the biggest takeaway was tax evading billionaires.

Well, I spent more than four minutes, but less than four hours reading about their cases, and here is my takeaway:

Maxwell supplied the rich and powerful sexual predators, and Epstein supplied their prey.

1) There is an unknown number of people who in their early teens or younger were sexually abused, and so far have not seen justice. Let alone compensation for what they were subjected to. Some have even been killed for stepping forward.

2) There is an unknown number of sexual predators that have not yet faced their victims in a court of law. Much less done hard time for their many crimes.

3) Among these sexual predators are politicians as well as rich and powerful people from the European and North American continents, and probably other continents as well. They are now part of a captured global political environment that benefits the state of Israel. THAT was this dynamic duo’s main objective, and in the process they both made a fortume.

I refuse to do the mental gymnastics required to figure out what Ehud Barak supposedly would do with the information about tax evading American billionaires. It just doesn’t make sense. Ehud Barak was president in the Israeli government until after 9/11. That’s a long time ago, so forget him. The post also mentions that Epstein himself was a sexual predator, but he’s dead, so forget about him too.

«While secreted filming them?» Who talks, or for that matter writes like that? A bot, maybe?

The note ends by stating that the main scandal is the number of very rich Americans who are liable for tax fraud, which is total bullshit.

