You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
Sep 1

you're on fire, go for it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Courageous Lion's avatar
Courageous Lion
Sep 1

"THAT was this dynamic duo’s main objective, and in the process they both made a fortume." Fix

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 GreaterIsrahell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture