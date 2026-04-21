You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
17h

I cannot read this. The moment it came about poisoning dogs, I grabbed my own Beagle. The sweetest of being poisoned for no reason at all. Why did they not try it on themselves, since there are too many people on earth anyway.

Reply
Share
1 reply by GreaterIsrahell
Cinoates's avatar
Cinoates
8h

Thank you so much for posting this!!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 GreaterIsrahell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture