Two people are sitting in a restaurant with a glas of wine waiting for their food, and she asks:

“What’s choose Life?”

He replies: “What?”

She: “Choose life! Simon says it sometimes. He says, “Coose life, Veronica!” (in a snarky way.)

He: Laughs and starts explaining. “Choose life. Choose life was a well meaning slogan from a 1980s anti drug campaign, and we used to add things to it. So, I might say for example choose….. designer ligerie, in the vain hope of kicking some life back into a dead relationship.

Choose handbags, choose high heeled shoes, kashmir and silk to make yourself feel what passes for happy.

Choose an iPhone made in China by a woman who jumped out of a window, and stick it in the pocket of your jacket fresh from a South Asian fire trap.

Choose Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat Instagram and a thousand other ways to spew your bile across people you never met.

Choose updating your profile. Tell the world what you had for breakfast in the hope that someone somewhere cares.

Choose looking up old flames desperate to believe that you don’t look as bad as they do.

Choose live bloging from your first wank to your last breath.

Human interaction reduced to nothing more than data.

Choose ten things you never knew about celeberties that had surgery.

Choose screaming about abortion.

Choose rape jokes, slut shaming, revenge porn, and an endless tide of depressing mysogyny.

Choose 9/11 never happened, and if it did it was the Jews.

Choose a zero hour contract and a two hour journey to work, and choose the same for your kids, only worse, and maybe tell yourself it’s better that they never happened.

…., and then sit back and smother the pain with an unknown dose of an unknown drug made in somebody’s fuckin’ kitchen.

Choose unfulfilled promise, and wishing you’de done it all differently.

Choose never learning form your own mistakes.

Choose watching history repeat itself.

Choose a slow reconciliation towards what you can get, rather than what you’ve always hoped for. Settle for less, and keep a brave face on it.

Choose disappointment, and choose loosing the ones you love, and as they fall from view a piece of you die with them. Until you can see that one day in the future, piece by piece they will all be gone, and there’ll be nothing left of you to call alive or dead.

Choose your future, Veronica! Choose life!

Insert sound of crickets here.

