I stumbled onto something by

today, and I liked it enough to take the time to transcribed it. I admit I did some minor editing.

Section one.

The reversal begins. In this new system, the native becomes the intruder, the majority becomes the villain, and the truth becomes hate speech. The very people who’s ancestors built these nations, who raised the families, tilled the land and paid taxes now find themselves apologizing for simply existing. How did this happen?

Section two.

Psychological engineering and guilt programing. It began with psychological engineering. First, inject guilt programing. A constant stream of reminders about colonialism, slavery, privilige and oppression. Then flood the language with weaponised labels: Racist, transphobe, Islamophobe, far right. Each designed to shut down conversation, to train you to self censor, and to submit. This isn’t about justice, it’s about control through confusion.

Section three.

The two tier system of “compassion”. Look around, and you’ll see it. As a matter of fact I think that you know it already. Certain groups can gather publicly in the name of religion or pride. Others are fined, silenced or arrested for praying silently. Crimes by one group are explained away as trauma, misunderstanding or cultural norms. The same crime committed by someone else: Instant outrage, national headlines and cancellations. We’ve moved from equal rights to engineered imbalance. From justice for all to justice selectively applied.

Section four.

Institutional capture. Every major institution in the western world has been taken over by the same ideological virus. Schools no longer teach pride in culture. Instead they shame history. Police now investigate feelings, not felonies. Media filters truth through an ideological lense where facts are problematic, and narratives are sacred. Even churches and temples now bow down to slogans instead of scriptures. This is called institutional capture, and it’s not accidental.

Section five.

The long game. Divide, demoralize and replace. …., but why? Because a divided, guilt ridden and morally paralysed society is easier to govern. Shatter its traditions, drown it in imported ideologies, define its language and turn its people aganst themselves. The end goal? Not justice, not harmony, but a population too confused to resist, and too fragmented to unite. …, but let’s be clear. This isn’t a war between races or religion or genders. It’s a war between truth and programing. Between those who remember who they are, and those who have been re-taught to forget. You don’t need to hate anyone, but you do need to see. Because the longer we stay silent, the more the inversion matrix tightens. What was once solid, identity, family, faith, law, becomes liquid, then meaningless, then gone. This isn’t about hate, I repeat. This is about survival. ….., and if you’re still reading, it means the program didn’t fully work on you. Not yet.

