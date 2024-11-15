I want to thank

for this. It went straight to the heart like an arrow. I have written it the way I interpreted it, and hope she won't be offended. You can find the original post

, and as read by

. (Love his accent, btw.) I went through a whole specter of feelings while hearing it. Everything from anger, contempt, despair, disappointment on the negative side, and it ended with just a little bit of hope.

You mocked us, you blocked us, you wished for our deaths!

You Shamed us, you Blamed us, you called for our jailing!

You banned us, you canned us, you cut off our funds!

You believed, you decreed, you complied, you denied!

You feared, you sneered, you cowered, you lied!

You followed the leader, you chanted the slogans, you balked at our questions!

You scoffed at our research. You thought you were smarter.

You thought you were safer. You knew you were holier. You said you were better.

Now you’re starting to wonder. Now you’re starting to doubt. Now you’re starting to remember. Now you’re regretting.

You can’t undo what you’ve done to yourself. You can’t undo what you’ve done to your love dones. You can’t undo what you’ve done to us. You can’t undo what you’ve done to the world.

And now you want a mulligan. Now you want to forget. Now you want us to forget.

Even though it’s still happening. Even though were still suffering, even though they’re still murdering.

It will never end without acknowledgement. It will never end without accountability. It will never end without remorse. It will never end without justice.

So, make your apologies and we may listen. Make your amends and we may forgive. Make your peace and we may accept, or not.

It all depends on you. Your sincerity, your willingness to take responsability, your ability to name your wrongs, your actions to rectify what’s been done, what they’ve done, what you’ve done, what theyre trying to do.

How do you know you won’t fall for the next one? How do you know you won’t line up for more? How do you know you won’t crumble again?

Who were you then? Who are you now? Who will you become? Why should we trust you?

Can you see it? Can you say it? Can you feel it?

Will you stop it?

