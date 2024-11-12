Let’s face a simple fact: The people of Gaza are in a real prison. Yes, it’s an open air prison, but never the less, it’s a prison.

Let’s face anoter simple fact, and this one may be a little hard for most people to swallow, but it is true none the less: WE ARE ALL IN A PRISON!!! (and you know it deep inside.)

….., and by prison I mean that whatever “the powers that shouldn’t be” says goes, we’re screwed. How long are we going to let the billionaire class decide what is good for us?

Based on what I transcribed yesterday it should be clear as day for anyone who read my post yesterday, and who is reading this now that we are all under attack by our own governments. We have now all become Palestinians. They want us dead.

Do not fall for any more of their bovine fecal matter.