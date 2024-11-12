Let’s face a simple fact: The people of Gaza are in a real prison. Yes, it’s an open air prison, but never the less, it’s a prison.
Let’s face anoter simple fact, and this one may be a little hard for most people to swallow, but it is true none the less: WE ARE ALL IN A PRISON!!! (and you know it deep inside.)
….., and by prison I mean that whatever “the powers that shouldn’t be” says goes, we’re screwed. How long are we going to let the billionaire class decide what is good for us?
Based on what I transcribed yesterday it should be clear as day for anyone who read my post yesterday, and who is reading this now that we are all under attack by our own governments. We have now all become Palestinians. They want us dead.
Also based on my post from last night, my number of subscribers increased by 23% (so far), and I want to thank you all for pressing the subscribe button. That is the fuel that keeps me going. This is what gives me hope, that I am making a difference. That I can actually see that more and more people undestand the gravity of the situation we find ourselves in.
Do not fall for any more of their bovine fecal matter.
congrats! you must be doing something good :-)) we live on a prison planet: no matter how wealthy, corrupt or otherwise, we can't get off it to escape to someplace else. which makes us all equal (sort of).
That you immediately used your first post after getting a (well-deserved!) bump in subscriptions to write about the Gazan catastrophe, speaks to your integrity. The world needs more writers like you... and readers like the ones reading this comment. Thank you.