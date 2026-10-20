You Just Can’t Make Stuff Like This Up!

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Kris's avatar
Kris
Oct 20

I almost deleted this without reading it, because I didn't recognize the name.

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1 reply by Birger Carlsen
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mary-lou
Oct 20

much appreciated. vinceremos!

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2 replies by Birger Carlsen and others
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