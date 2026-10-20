In it she wrote the following:

“If you’re terrified of being seen, you’ve already lost. If you fear facial recognition, you’ll be first in line to download the digital ID. They already know everything about you; your phone, your cards, your online footprint, your location, your face, your voice. And the irony? It’s always the people with YouTube channels, smartphones and social media accounts who shout the loudest about it, breeding suspicion and fear.

It stinks of cowardice. Fear is what keeps people compliant. As George Orwell wrote, “To see what is in front of one’s nose needs a constant struggle.” If you’re afraid to stand up, to show your face, to be seen; that’s the real problem. Because when the time comes, you’ll quietly comply to protect your business, your income, your access, and that’s exactly how control wins.”

The entertainment industry, which is completely owned and controled by “the man”, has told us in no uncertain terms that Fiona is right. We are in fact the Enemy of the State.

The two paragraphs I quoted did the trick. I have been using the pseudonym GreaterIsrahell since I opened my account here four years ago, minus two days. I said two or three years ago that I will never again feel fear at the behest of the main stream media, which is also completely owned and controled by “the man”. Today I’m taking that one more step in the same direction by publishing this post using my given name. It is my way of saying I am not afraid of anything or anyone any more, and it’s like breaking the chain between my ankle and an iron ball.

I’ll end this short post with a thank you to Fiona Rose Diamond for her well chosen words that opened my eyes and compelled me to make this change.

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