It starts out with rolle call at the sherrif’s office, and the sherrif says the community’s #1 problem is children growing up without a father. Very many of them end up in jail, as drug adicts, alcoholics and homeless. This is something he wants the department to focus on. At this roll call the deputy asks another one if he knows a handy-man who can help him repaire a shed. His collegue says, “Yes, I’ll send Javier to your house tomorrow.

In the mean time, in another part of town, there is a Hispanic father of one, who just got fired from his job. He goes to see about another the day after but it was already taken. He stops on the sidewalk by the deputy’s house, and says a prayer asking God for help finding a job. “Hey, Javier!”, says the deputy, “I’m noot paying you $150 a day to stand out there on the sidewalk. Much to his surprise the deputy came over to him, and asks him, “What’s your name?”

“Javier.”, he answered. “Wait a minute. I just got a call that Javier was in a car accident last night.” Long story short, they figure out that there are two Javiers in this story. This Javier also knows how to handle a hammer and more, so he starts working right away.

The sherrifs deputy has two children. A boy in the early teens who loves running, and a girl about nine. The daughter is the deputy’s obvious favorite, and the son hardly gets his father’s attention. Long story short again, the daughter gets hit by a drunk driver on Javier’s first day on the job.

Now the problems are staring the deputy in the face. Since he hardly communicated with his son before, it doesn’t get ant better after the daughter is burried. He goes to see his pastor, and starts reading Bible verses pertaining to fatherhood, which is all I’m going to say about that except that he understands he has to change.

His son just got a drivers permit, so the father holds out his car keys and says “Why don’t you drive us to a store where I can buy a pair of jogging shoes?”, and the kid gets all fired up. They start jogging together, and little by little their relationship improves.

The deputy and Javier get to be good friends, and one day when the deputy, his collegues an Javier are barbequeing the deputy wants them all to read a resolution, and hold him accountable if he strays from it. He says he doesn’t just want to be a good enough father. He wants to be the best father his son could have, so he in turn will grow up and do the same for his children. Long story short yet again. They all decide to sign this resolution, and make a ceremony out of it with their pastor presiding. Here is the resolution:

I, ___________ do solomnly resolve before God that I will take full responsability for myself, my wife and my children.

I will love the, protect them and serve them, and teach them the statutes of God as the spiritual leader of my home.

I will be faithful to my wife, to love and honor her, and be willing to lay down my life for her as Christ did for me.

I will teach my son to love God of all his heart, all of his mind and all of his strength.

…, and I will train him to honor authority and live responsibly.

I will confront evil, pursue justice and love mercy.

I will treat others with kindness, respect and compassion.

I will work diligently to provide for the needs of my family.

I will forgive those who have wronged me, and reconcile with those who I have wronged.

I will walk in integrity as a man anwerable to God.

I will seek to honor God, obey His words and do His will.

As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.

There’s nothing wrong with that, right? WRONG! Let me see if you reacted to the same thing my Jane Q. Normie wife and I both reacted to simulanously.

“…, and I will train him to honor authority and live responsibly.” WTF?

Yes, every police officer on the planet is a stateist and an authoritarian, but those are not very Christian values the way I see it. A good example of that is what has happened the world over starting on 11 March, 2020.

They always find ways to sneak in some evil male bovine fecal matter in what are generally good things. Watch movies, but always watch them with discerning eyes.

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