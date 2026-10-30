Did you recieve an e-mail notification for this post? Please answer with a simple yes in the comments. That way I’ll know how many actually did. I suspect that many did not. Thank you in advance.
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Did you recieve an e-mail notification for this post? Please answer with a simple yes in the comments. That way I’ll know how many actually did. I suspect that many did not. Thank you in advance.
No posts
yes. You are not alone. Last month Citizen Satirist missed 6 days. Then, when finding out and reporting this, we got 6 emails at once.
Well I just now started following you but I will keep an eye out on my email inbox for a notification on your next post 👌🏽