You Just Can’t Make Stuff Like This Up!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
18h

yes. You are not alone. Last month Citizen Satirist missed 6 days. Then, when finding out and reporting this, we got 6 emails at once.

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4 replies by Birger Carlsen and others
Lindsay's avatar
Lindsay
2h

Well I just now started following you but I will keep an eye out on my email inbox for a notification on your next post 👌🏽

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