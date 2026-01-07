You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

INGRID C DURDEN
Jan 7

Is there anyone who asked the people in Greenland what they want? it seemed to me last year, that they were not very happy to be Denmark nationals? I also read, unrelated, that Denmark is probably the first country world wide, to dismiss mail service (except for packages). No more snail mail. So, now all mail goes over the internet? no more secrets?

Anna Cordelia
Jan 7

I think you are on to something in discussing the petrodollar factor.

The way the US economy has stayed so strong over the past few decades, despite off-shoring US manufacturing (and innovation) to countries like China, is that oil has had to be purchased in US dollars since the early 1970s.

This was when the US dollar was taken off the gold standard - in other words, the USD was no longer backed by gold, and was instead backed by oil. Hence the term "petrodollar."

Every country needs oil - and so everyone has to buy US dollars so that they can purchase that oil.

That situation allows the US to keep printing more and more money, and to offload the resulting inflation onto other countries who have no choice but to keep using the US dollar for trade.

But that is changing - more countries are quietly starting to trade for oil with each other using currencies other than the US dollar. This is a very, very big deal for the future of US wealth and power.

I'm no economics expert, but the guy in this video is, and he explains what all of this has to do with the US's recent Venezuela operation. If his analysis is correct, we're in for very big changes economically, in the West and the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CwUuH6XbSTY

