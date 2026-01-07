Since this is my first post after 1 January I will start by wishing all my readers a happy 2026, even if that seems rather dificult.

According to the official conspiracy theory the US was attacked by 19 Saudi Arabians that were led by a twentieth who sat in a cave in Tora Bora with no cell phone or computer. Of the Scandinavian countries Denmark has been gung ho, Norway has paricipated in the GWOT (global war of terror), but in a more reserved way. After helping to bomb Libya back to the stone age they have even abstained. Sweden has up until recently, as my readers already know, been neutral.

The situation in which Denmark finds itself today reminds me of someone who regretted not doing anything while he still had a chance to. First they came for the Afghans, but I was not an Afghan, so what did I care? Then they came for the Iraqis, the Pakistanis, the Libyans, the Malians, the Lebanese etc., etc. Denmark now finds itself in the mother of all pickles.

With the attack on fishing boats off the coast, the subsequent attack on Caracas and the kidnaping of Venezuela’s President Maduro and his wife, the Danish government is finally seeing the writing on the wall. They have been whipped into a frenzy about what to do about what they know is coming.

The question about how to handle Article 5 in NATO’s treaty remains unanswered. As you know, an attack on one is an attack on all. The way I see this it means that the rest of NATO must defend Denmark against the US. Defend it with what? With arms and amunition supplied by the US? Norway signed a contract for 50 F-35s. I am sure the Pentagon has a kill switch for each of them.

To the best of my knowledge there are no European run bases here. They are American run. Norway bought five Spanish produced frigates more than 20 years ago of which one collided with a tanker and sank in November of 2018. The remaining are inoperative, and have been butchered to keep one or two in operative condition.

I am prety sure that by now the various “defense” ministers in the rest of NATO realize that their countries are sitting ducks. That said, recently the foreign ministers of Greenland and Denmark have had a phone conversation with US SoS, Marco Rubio, where the latter has toned down the offensive rhetoric and said Donald Trump is very interested in buying Greenland.

As I have said before, whenever the US is doing something the Scandinavian countries agree with, they say “The Americans plan to, intend to, have done”, etc. and so forth. Whenever they disagree, the media without exceptions replace “the Americans” with “Donald Trump”. Those of us who haven’t been sleeping under a rock for the past two decades know that this is male bovine fecal matter. Like everyone else who has occupied the oval orifice the past six decades, Agent Orange™ is a sock puppet too.

In his book “Confessions of an Economic Hit Man” John Perkins explains the US modus operandi in very simple terms. First they send in the EHMs (Economic Hit Men). If they fail to persuade the government of a targeted country to take up unpayable loans, the jackals replace them (read: the CIA). If they fail to undermine the government, the next step is boots on the ground. Several examples of this can easily be named.

In October of 2001 Afghanistan did not have a Federal Reserve System controlled central bank. In addition it has optimal conditions for poppy farming. I.e. opium On top of that it was the shortcut between the ocean and the oil fields in the Caspian Basin. Conoco Oil had been nagging Clinton (POTUS 42) about this for years. Hamid Karzai was even an earlier Conoco executive. In March of 2003 Iraq did not have a Federal Reserve System controlled central bank either. To top it off the country has vast oil reserves. Nor did Libya have such a central bank. It was the richest country on the African continent, and Moamar al Gadaffi had two things on the docket for 2011. A) He intended to issue a gold Dinar which would undermine the petrodollar, and B) He planned to share the revenues from Libya’s oil reserves by issuing a monthly payment to all of its citizens. To top it off, Libya sold oil to China for gold. Hence the plan for creating the Dinar. All of which are big NO-NOs in the eyes of The City of London and Wall St. Ditto Syria regarding its central bank and sale of oil. Fast forward to today, and the same can be said for Venezuela, which is a text book example of this.

It should be noted about #3. Libya, that it was the first time in history that rebels taking over a country paused their mayhem to create a parallel central bank to which the Libyan gold in the City and on Wall St. could be transfered. In short stolen by the UK and US. The rest is, as they say, history.

Now back to Greenland. We know all too well what happens when the US DoS doesn’t get what they want by soft coersion. The people and the government of Greenland has said in no uncertain terms that their country is not for sale.

Now I’ll say a few words about why the US wants to get its hands on Greenland. If you look at a globe you’ll see which countries are its closest neighbors. To the west you have Canada, a NATO country. To the east you have Iceland, ditto. To the north you have, …… wait for it, ………… Drum roll please! Russia! If you spin your globe so that you have Russia on top, you’ll see that if Greenland becomes part of the US, then you can bet your last petrodollar that there will be ICBMs and radars placed in the northern most part of the country.

While I have no insider knowledge of what a country’s contract with NATO looks like, it isn’t hard to imagine that it includes conditions of allowing radars and/or missiles to be placed within the new member’s borders. Not only that, but purchasing said equipment outright. This did in fact happen in Polan and the Baltic states while George W. Bush was POTUS. Again, I have no insider knowledge, but it would surprize me if Finland and Sweden opposed something like this when they joined NATO after Russia’s Special Military Operation (SMO) in Ukraine 2/24/2022.

How this will all play out is anyones guess, but judging from the United States’ track record it will not be pleasant. There is a Chinese curse that goes as follows: “May you live in interesting times.”, and we definitely are.

