Anyone not telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth can be defined as a liar in my personal point of view. Take Glenn Greenwald. He is very honest regarding the events that have unfolded in Ukraine since January of 2014 on the one side, and he can ramble on about endless minutia in the so-called Twitter files, and look at what has become of it. Nothing. I found out a few months ago something very disturbing. I learned that he is a subscriber to the official conspiracy theory regarding 9/11/2001. I’ll leave it up to you to speculate about WHY that is. He even mocks and ridicules anyone who promotes anything other than said conspiracy theory. I unsubscribed from his substack imediately after finding this out. Anyone who still believes in said official conspiracy are probably also anxiously waiting for the next safe and effective vaxxine.

As I have written elsewhere, I look at limited hangouts as the most dangerous form of propaganda because the people engaged in it are perfectly honest about some smaller issues while at the same time being disingenuous regarding the underlying reasons for the world being as screwed up as it is today. This makes them dangerous for the simple reason that they become a sort of pied piper for a large number of people.

Another example of users of this tactic is Alex Jones. I have always looked at him as a rather obvious disifo agent. He talks about «The New World Order» as if it is a person, which I find kind of ridiculous. He also doesn’t tollerate any criticism of Israel (his wife being Jewish and all).

A third example of limited hangout is Noam Chomsky. He is also a subscriber to the official CT regarding 9/11.

Then we have WEF Young Global Leaders Academy graduate Elon Musk, who during 2020 and 2021 was very pro vaxxine. Then in 2023, when millions are waking up to the fact that we have been lied to about the scamdemic, he publishes a meme on X that went something like this: “They had a vaccine that was so safe they had to coerce people into taking it against a disease that was so mild you had to get tested to know if you had it.”, and all of a sudden he’s a cool guy again.

Speaking of Elon Musk…….. I saw an interview of him on the Joe Rogan Show a while back. That says all I need to know about the latter.

The fact that all of the above have access to television studios in the MSM speaks volumes, and should raise some eyebrows.

Today, 15/10/2025 I found an excelent quote on this subject:

“The best lie, folks, is one covered in a thin layer of truth, because it can be swallowed without the bitter taste of bullshit.”

-

-

Share

Leave a comment