This is part of what the online spook encyclopedia says about Lucy I.

AL 288-1, commonly known as Lucy or Dinkʼinesh (Amharic: ድንቅ ነሽ, lit. 'you are marvellous'), is a collection of several hundred pieces of fossilized bone comprising 40 percent of the skeleton of a female of the hominin species Australopithecus afarensis. It was discovered in 1974 in Ethiopia, at Hadar, a site in the Awash Valley of the Afar Triangle, by Donald Johanson, a paleoanthropologist of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.[1][2][3]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucy_(Australopithecus)

Here is the IMDB link:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2872732/

We have all seen movies or TV series that later turn out to be more or less a description an event that will happen in the future. Two such examples are the 1996 movie with Gina Davis and Samuel L. Jackson “The Long Kiss Goodnight” where they prety much describe the situation at the time the same way the PNAC paper did a couple of years later. What I am aiming at specifically is the following quote:

“The road to rebuilding America’s defenses is going to be a long one, barring some catastrophic and catalyzing event like a new Pearl Harbor.”

Another example of Movie/TV series becomes reality was a pilot episode of a TV series that never materialized. The episode I am talking about was aired on 3/5/2001. In this episode an airplane was hijacked from somewhere on the US east coast, and flown by remote control towards…… Wait for it……… Lower Manhattan. The World Trade Center. Spoiler: In this episode the “Let’s Roll” gang succeeds, and the airplane misses one of the towers by a few foot.

Ok, back to Lucy. The short version goes something like this. The main character’s boyfriend hancuffs a briefcase to her wrist, and tells her to walk in “that door” and ask for “name”. She has no choice, and does as she was told. When she reaches the desk her boyfriend gets shot and killed. As it turns out she was carrying three bags of blue crystals the size of sugar. At gunpoint she and several others are surgically implanted with one bag each in their lower torso.

She doesn’t take any shit from anyone so she fights back, and ultimately gets punched in the gut, resulting in the rupturing of the bag. Her body reacts immediately, and it turns out her brain gets super-charged. Normally we use 10% of our brains capacity, and the movie indicated that she was utilizing 20% of her brain’s capacity after just a few seconds.

The movie ends with her entering into a mainframe somewhere, and you could see everything connected to it turning black. In other words, she uploaded herself to the internet via this mainframe. Then someone askes “Where is she?”, and she answers via a text to everyones smart phone: “I am everywhere!”.

When I saw this movie I thought of Nole Skum™ and his Neuralink, and Mark Sugarmountain and his Metaverse, and how they want to upload their conciousness and “be everywhere”. The lunacy in all of it is that they really look at themselves as gods. What are your thoughts on this?

Leave a comment