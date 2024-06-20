Picture this…. You are having a conversation with someone you are in the process of getting to know. That person says something you misunderstand, and in turn you say something based on that misunderstanding. What you say makes that person do a 180 and walk away, and you don’t hear from that person again because you have convinced that person that you’re as stupid as they come. All based on a simple misunnderstanding.

This has never happened to me in real life, because I don’t know any people that are that impatient,, or intollerant, or rude, or unforgiving, or even unwilling to ask me, Seriously? Was that what you really meant? When I’ve had several inteligent conversations with someone, and that someone all of a sudden says something totally off the wall, I get curious and start asking questions because I am unwilling to believe that that person is that stupid. I don’t just walk away.

I would be willing to bet my last petrodollar that it happens several times a day, every day on the www. It happened recently to me, and that’s why I’m writing this post. To get it out of my system. The problem with doing it is that both parties loose out. Just because I may think someone is stupid for saying something doesn’t mean they are. We have to be willing to at least ask a question so the person gets a chance to explain. Not doing so is treating others like a used snot rag. In one way I’m ok with it because I don’t want to be treated like that, and I don’t want peole like that in my life. Not in my real life, and not on the www either.

Nothing gets better if we treat each other that way. While I agree with whomever coined the phrase “You can’t fix stupid!”, I still have to find out if the person really IS stupid in the first place.

The person often considered to be the smartest man on the planet in our lifetime is Steven Hawking. He helped Pink Floyd make a track on their 1994 album Division Bell. It’s called “Keep Talking”. He said something in that track that I will end this post with.

“For millions of years, mankind lived just like the animals.

Then something happened which unleashed the power of our imagination.

We learned to talk.

It doesn't have to be like this.

All we need to do is make sure we keep talking.”

