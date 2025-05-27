“He says and does so many strange things.”, she said. “He says and does these things because he is instructed to by his handlers. After JFK no POTUS dares go outside the script.”, I replied.

She was unable to wrap her head around someone giving “the world’s most powerful man” orders.

Then I told her that the world situation today is very similar to what it was in 1913 and 1938, the years before WWI and WWII. Then I asked her if she knew what the common denominator was between the two years. She shrugged her shoulders. “Germany was the strongest military power in Europe.”, I said. “On the evening news last monday I heard that the German government has ambitions that Germany will be Europe’s strongest military power. Now that’s something to think about.”, I said.

“So, are you saying that Germany is going to attack us?”, she asked. “No, Germany is a NATO country, and they don’t normally attack each other. At least not directly.”, I said. ( The Nordstream destruction was a NATO attack on itself.)

Then I continued, “History tells us time and time again that when you have a large standing armed force, you have everything needed for a war, and a war will come. Either Germany will attack some other country, or vise versa. Germany may even attack itself. It did so in February of 1933 when the Rechstag was torched.”

Then she asked me what I had been up to this weekend………………..

Share