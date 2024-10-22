This is a long he-said-she-said thing, but it is really a perfect example of what we are up against.

This whole back-and-forth started in Jonathan Cook’s substack about the atocities and war crimes that the Israeli government is committing in Gaza and in Lebanon.

said:

“Expel them all from the U.N.. Cancel U.N. Resolution 181.”

I replied by saying:

“Cancel the UN. Period.”

Chuck replied that:

I second that.

Then

said:

And who would having no United Nations serve??? Remember, Gaza has been fed by a United Nation organization since Israel confined it to that small area of land. Without the humanitarian arm of the UN......Palestinians might have been starved into obedience by now.

Your rejection of international organizations just returns the earth to the dominators...and alliances like NATO.

Then Chuck Nasmith said:

The U.N. will be replaced . My brother was the assistant to the President Dante Caputo of the U.N. Cancel the Terrorist Occupier. Expel Israel from the world.

You make some interesting points.......but my partner, who follows things more closely than I do, shared this detail: The UN has 10,000 peacekeepers in Lebanon, and it is refusing to leave......so inspite of the obvious fact that the winners established the UN, it has done some good work that wouldn't have happened without it. (emphasis mine)

We need to think of how it could be released from the current western dominance....but I'd still rather scrap NATO than the UN.....likely for similar reasons.

My reply was as follows:

"the UN, it has done some good work that wouldn't have happened without it."

Name them, please. I cannot think of one. The UN is a bankster globalist organisation designed to enslave us. There is no escaping that fact. The sooner a majority of people understand this, the sooner insane things like "pandemics" will disappear.

Then Ingamarie replies:

If you are implying that the global pandemic was a creation of the United Nations.......you're sounding like a conspiracy theorist and perhaps an anti vaccer.

It's time some of us first world privileged folks woke up to the fact that there is a natural world. We destroy more than we create in that world.........but it is far from powerless against us.

Climate science has more than demonstrated that.....but I suspect the same minds that can't understand climate science balk at the possibilities of what nature is going to bring us as we push her further and further into a corner.

I repeat. No human corporation, agency or institute was necessary in order for a new virus to appear in the world. We aren't gods.

My reply was as follows:

No, the UN did not create Covid 19. The DoD financed the research. There is no such thing as a virus. Covid 19 and the contents of the vials that most of the people of Europe, the Americas and most of Asia have been injected with is a biological weapon. That has now been documented beyond any doubt. After December of 2020 it has become normal for people under the age of 40 to die of turbo cancer and heart failure. The number of top athletes that have died or are severely injured is off the charts after 2020.

You need to watch this: https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html

You also need to read a book by Ken McCarthy called "What The Nurses Saw".

....., but you probably won't. Being ignorant of all of that is much more comfortable. Please surprise me in a positive way.

This is where the conversation takes a "Thelma and Louise"

“THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A VIRUS??? VACCINES INJECT US WITH A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON???

I'm sorry my friend but you are wrong on both counts......but thanks for letting the conversation go on to the point where your hatred for the UN is traced to its origin in SCIENCE DENIAL and PARANOID CONSPIRACY THEORY.

I'm from the generation who had to hide from the polio virus until a Canadian, Dr Salk, created the polio vaccine. I'm not afraid of vaccine science.

What I suspect you're suffering from, is a huge case of HUMAN WORSHIP. The truth is humans don't control asmuch of nature, as we think we do. When we stress her with our chemicals, she reacts. When we poison air and water, new life forms are a real possibility. As we continue to stress her, put her into extreme situations, new virus' will likely come against us. Just because their tiny, doesn't mean their worlds aren't powerful.

And no. I'm not going to waste my golden years reading none sense from the rabid right.”

My simple reply to her final comment: LOL!

So,

,

(although your name didn’t come up in the conversation) and Kevin McCarthy, the author of “What The Nurses Saw” are all writing nonesense on the rabbid right.

How’s that for a branch covidian?

This is how I picture them.