I simply copied and pasted it here minus a few images:

A year ago, we organized the Nobel Prize Protest to take a stand against the Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology being awarded for inventions linked to the harmful mRNA vaccines.

During the demonstration outside the Nobel Prize Museum on December 10, 2023, one of the organizers declared December 8 as a future day to remember all those affected by the COVID tragedy.

That day is now fast approaching, and you are hereby invited to participate in the world’s first Covid Memorial Day.

With heartfelt regards,

The Nobel Prize Protest Committee

Invitation to participate in the Covid Memorial Day - Dec 8

On December 8, 2024, we mark a day of remembrance to honor all those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and its far-reaching consequences. By lighting a candle at 6:00 PM local time, we stand in solidarity with the millions affected – from elderly individuals who passed away alone, to children whose normal routines were shattered, and families torn apart by restrictions and mandates.

Covid Memorial Day is a global movement for truth and justice, initiated by Andreas Sidkvist, chair of MoD – Human Rights and Democracy. The day aims to honor the victims and highlight the urgent need for accountability and reconciliation.

A Date of Historical Significance

December 8 was chosen as a symbolic date, marking the day the first Covid-19 vaccine was officially administered worldwide on December 8, 2020. This date serves as a reminder of a time that transformed the world and invites reflection on the pandemic’s effects on individuals and communities.

Why Covid Memorial Day?

The pandemic has left deep scars, continuing to impact people worldwide:

Elderly: Many spent their final days in isolation, without the comfort of loved ones.

Children and teenagers: Restrictions on education and social activities caused long-term social and psychological effects.

Families and relationships: Vaccine mandates and health passports drove divisions among families and friends.

Small businesses: Countless entrepreneurs were forced to close, facing devastating economic consequences.

Vaccine injuries: Millions globally have reported adverse effects caused by Covid-19 vaccinations.

It is time to acknowledge the mistakes and injustices that occurred and pave a path toward truth and justice.

“What happened during the so-called Covid pandemic is a horrific crime against humanity, unparalleled in modern times. It is time to acknowledge the violations that occurred so that all those affected can find peace, and those responsible can be held accountable.”

says Andreas Sidkvist.

How You Can Participate

1. Sign the pledge and commit to lighting a candle at 6:00 PM local time on December 8.

2. Share your story and spread the message on social media using the hashtags #Dec8, #CovidMemorialDay or #CovidMemorialMovement

3. Invite others to join this global movement for solidarity and justice.

Visit dec8.org to sign the pledge and share your story.

🕯 Latest news from dec8.org (the post will be translated upon visiting the site)

🕯 Spread the word in Social Media

Nobel Prize Protest Committee, Stockholm, Sweden

Share