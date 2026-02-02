Another short post because a news story is breaking. I just heard this just hours ago. Mona Juul, Norway’s ambassador to Jordan is best known for her and her husband Terje Røed-Larsen’s rolls in the early stages of the long since scrapped Oslo Accords. Now it has become public knowledge that the couple visited Epstein’s island in the Caribbean Sea in 2011. A now several hours old article in Dagens Næringsliv tells us that Røed-Larsen texted Epstein after their visit saying among other things, “Mona sends a kiss”.

Whether or not this story has surfaced due to information in the 12 data sets released so far by the USDoS is not known. Given the fact that Agent Orange™ is pissed off at Norway for not receiving a Nobel “Peace” Prize, it would not surprize me.

I have downloaded all the files in Data Set 9, and will be reading through them to see what I can learn, if anything. Some of them are heavily redacted, so I’m not holding my breath for a Eureka moment.

There are now demands for a full investigation into everyone in the Norwegian government who have had connections to the sex trafficker. The national financial crimes division (Økokrim) is now on the case.

What does this mean? What consequences will the demand for an investigation have? I, for one, do not expect anything to happen at all. If something does, it will most likely be a white wash. Unless, of course, they can throw the book at someone they need to get out of the way. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Today Norway’s foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, came on the evening news and said that Mona Juul is now done as Norway’s ambassador to Jordan. She was suspended last Monday when this story broke.

After that they said that Kier Starmer’s appointing Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US. I fell on the floor laughing when they said that Jeffrey Epstein was working for Russian inteligence. Yes, you read that correctly. Sasha Latypova was the first one to use the acronym ABV (Anything But Vaccines). I will now start using a similar acronym, ABI (Anyone But Israel).