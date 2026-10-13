You Just Can’t Make Stuff Like This Up!

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Rodney
Oct 13

No bloody wonder jews and israelis are so hated and despised world wide.

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8 replies by Birger Carlsen and others
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Baldmichael
Oct 15

Hi Greaterisrahell. For want of a better place I would like to say thank you for messaging me but stupid substack has the age-restricted bollox so I can only get a truncated bit in my email inbox.

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2 replies by Birger Carlsen
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