Anne Gibbons recently published a post called Sitting Ducks.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan the opium production there was massive. Hundreds of tons per year. Then in 2000 the Taliban had managed to reduce the production to a measly 47 tons, while simultanously encouraging farmers to grow edible crops so the country could be more self suficient.

What does Afghanistan have to do with the Greater Israel Project?, you say. Bear with me. You’ll see soon enough. For one, in 2000 Afghanistan did not have a Rothschild controled central banking system. Secondly, Conoco had beenaging at Bill Clinton for years about invading Afghanistan so that the pipe they wanted from the oil fields in the Caspian Basin to the Indian Ocean could be built.

As you have already read here, Afghanistan is a cash cow. I have called 9/11 the starting gun for the Greater Israel Project many a time, so as soon as that happened, Afghanistan had to fall. The Taliban had to go. A new central banking system was set up, and finally a string of NATO bases were set up in an almost straight line from north to south through the country. Why? To protect the people who built the pipeline, of course.

In the year 2000 the price of opium, and thereby heroin, was sky high. About a year after Afghanistan was invaded the price slowly started a downward trend as it became more and more accessible. The results of this in the western world is another tragic story with thousands of lives lost. Hundreds of tons were exported every year after just a few years. By the time Iraq was invaded, Afghanistan was financing the war of terror. Another byproduct of the war on Afghanistan is the opioid crisis. Another story in and of itself.

If you want to have a strong Israel from river (Nile) to river (Euphrates), you cannot have a strong, cohesive leader in a rich country near by. Sadam Hussein, Moamar Khadafi and Bashar Al Assad all had to go.

Since this is the Greater Israel Project, the IDF invaded Afghanistan in October 25 years ago, right? No, NATO did. Ok, the IDF invaded Iraq in March a year and a half later then? No, NATO did. Fast forward eight years and thousands of European and North American lives later, and Moamar Khadafi declares that all Libyan citizens were to recieve a certain sum every month of the profits made from Libyan oil. This freaked the bankers in the City of London and on Wall St., and a month later “rebels” (read: bought and paid for thugs) from Benghazi headed for Tripoli to kill Khadafi and take over the country. They were given air cover by NATO, of course. Not the IDF.

As soon as the rebels got to Tripoli something strange happened. For the first time in history a revolution was paused. Just long enough so that these rebels could create a parallel Rothschild controled central bank so that all of Libya’s foreign assets could be released to it. Like taking candy from a todler. As soon as Libya’s assets were stolen and Khadafi was dead, the rebels with their Toyota pickup trucks with American smal busness logos, 50 caliber machine guns and all were loaded onto ships and sent to Syria. All of a sudden the rebels from Benghazi morph into the Free Syrian Army.

Who armed and financed the FSA? Israel? Of course not, you dummy! NATO did that. Let’s not forget the White Helmets. Yet another group armed and financed by….. Yes, NATO. Let’s also give credit where credit is due. The Russian armed forces were in Syria helping to get rid of the terrorists there, much to the Israelis and NATO’s chagrin. The Russians just didn’t get it. They were fighting the good terrorists that NATO was financing and arming so they could get rid of the popular but bad Assad. Long story short. Assad fled to Russia, and Al Quaida in Syria is no longer on the terrorist list.

Fast forward some more and the IDF launches an attack on Iran, followed immediately by an attack by the US. As a result of this attack, many US bases in the area have been hit. Why are there American bases scattered all over the M.E. anyway? Had these sitting ducks not been there, the IDF would have a hard time doing what it is doing in Gaza.

All the wars we’ve seen from WWI up until today have benefited Israel. If not for WW’s I & II Israel would not even exist. All the tens of millions of lives lost for one small country in the M.E., and how does Israel thank the US. The USS Liberty is one way. The attacks in NYC and the district of criminals is another. (The five dancing Israelis.)

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