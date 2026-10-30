I am willing to give Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman a free pass here because they have enough on their plate. They’re at the forefront of this battle.

This message is to you, the asshol, the shithead, that sits there and expects everyone else to fight for your rights while you sit there in your armchair waiting to be saived.

FUCK YOU!

UNSUBSUBSCRIBE FROM MY SUBSTACK, YOU PIECE OF SHIT!

I DONT WANT YOU HERE!