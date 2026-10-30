You Just Can’t Make Stuff Like This Up!

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Bryan Manson
8h

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FUCK YOU!

UNSUBSUBSCRIBE FROM MY SUBSTACK, YOU PIECE OF SHIT!

I DONT WANT YOU HERE!

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