The following is an article in the August, 1995 issue of Soldier of Fortune. It was written by Craig B. Hulet. You can read the magazine’s website here. I stumbled onto this because these days I am listening to the most dangerous talk show host in America, according to Bill Clinton, Milton William “Bill” Cooper.

In short Hulet is trying to convince the reader that there is no such thing as a New World Order. What’s the difference between a conspiracy theory and reality? Nowadays it’s about six months. In 1995 it was more than two decades. The article reveals very clearly that SOF has an agenda. My comments are in parenthesis. Well, here goes:

Black helicopters have come to symbolize in the minds of conspiracy theorists the NWO takeover of the US, and writing off those who have seen what appears to be a black helicopter is hardly sufficient, because maybe they did.

Giving them their due is the only proper approach because there are black helicopters. I have seen a few myself – black trucks, cars and boats, too. What troubles people about having seen such an apparition isn’t the chopper itself. The concern is what the choppers are doing, and who the scary people inside are.

Conspiracy lovers will tell you that these strange sightings are from a mysterious Multi Jurisdictional Task Force (MJTF), part of the NWO, manned by UN storm troopers, or American soldiers under UN command organized to hunt down good patriots bearing arms. This MJTF and other ultra-secret groups known only to the conspiracist fringe (That’s a familiar term.) are, in their minds, highly secretive forces. The problem is that conspiracists are seeing concepts as actual things. That MJTF and the NWO are only ideas, is out of their cognitive reach. (Shut up about those things, stupid!)

There have always been task forces formed by various agencies that face jurisdictional impairments without joining forces (that’s newspeak for illegal activities, and

has presented examles of this during Covid-19). It means nothing. It’s an effort by someone to do something, but in the crazy convoluted world of conspiracists every “thing” is suspect, especially those things not understood (Nothing to see here, folks. Move right along.) That there actually are black helicopters out there is true. The FBI has a few, DEA had some and the Forest Service may on ocasion, but only because they rent or contract.

I contacted Aviation Week & Sace Technology’s senior military editor who believed he had seen one or two himself, but couldn’t remember when or who’s it was. When I told him I was trying to track down someone with a good number of the mysterious black birds, he laughed. We talked about black budgets for black progtams, but no MJTF or other sinister agency came up during the conversation.

All military services including National Guard and Reserves have designated colors for their aircraft. Olive drab is the US Army’s color, blue for the nNavy and sort of a grayish blue for the Air Force. Nobody has but a few black anything because special purposes like night ops? I was told in the clearest of tones, “We don’t need black to fly night ops.” There is little need for that color since Electronic Counter Measures (ECMs) (Here’s another familiar term) are far superior to any color schemes in disguising flight. Most military helicopters, though, have received over he past years a chemical resistant coating that substantially darkens the olive drab making it appear black. (Don’t believe your lying eyes, stupid!)

I have in my files several dozen “evidence” photographs of mysterious black helicopters with no visible markings. The markings that all helicopters have are black, and little contrast is the desired effect since the military does not want the markings to be visible to personnel on the ground. So, why should it be surprising that military helicopters appear to be unmarked?

The black helo myth has evolved futher than colors and markings. The fiction now includes specific black helo behavior. Black choppers may try to shy away if witnessses or law officers try to approach.Several accounts of aggressive behavior on the part of the helicopter occupants have been reported. These occupants are even dressed in black. Black helicopters area re not on military operations, but rather operated by FEMA to populate at leas 96 underground detention centers secretly funded by the US government, the myth goes.

These helicopters have taken on the appearance of UFOs if anyone would just admit it. They have a kind of cartoon quality as well. They shy away from us. They become aggressive if we draw too close. They do not want us to know where they come from, so they have no markings, etc.

If the mystery of black helicopters can be so easily dismissed, then the issue cannot be their color, but why people fear them. (You haven’t really convinced me to dismiss the mystery of black helicopters, Mr. Hulet?) Have suggestions by militia leaders and conspiracists been of such a nature as to cause peole, already terrified by the hauntings of Waco and Weaver, to rise to a level of mass hysteria?

The whole phenomena must be addressed by delving into the militia mentality itself – their theories about how the world works and who is pulling the strings. Only then does the picture become clear.

I have studied government abuse and corporate corruption for some 26 years. (That should be enough time to be enable the writer to see dozens of reasons for having black helicopters in every state of the union.) I have troubled myself enough to read most conspiracy books and tabloids (so you don’t have to), and gained an insight into the militia movement that may explain the hysteria. Many of their worries are fiction (…, but have been prooven in spades in the thirty years that have gone by since you wrote this, Mr. Hulet). Their feared NWO is not a thing, but an idea that has been around since the turn of the century (The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion are said to have been written at the World Zionist Council headed by Theodor Herzl in 1895.) Its definition changes with each rendition. H.G. Wells wrote a book by the same title. Bertrand Russel longed for a world government to end all war, but noted it would not be himself at the helm, and prognosticated a rather gloomy outcome. (Two more books that can be mentioned are Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World”, and George Orwell’s “1984”. The latter can even be described as an instruction manual for what you so desperately try to get me to dismiss.)

On the other hand, many of their arguments are valid concerns. GATT, NAFTA and the Mexican bail-out are each erosions of US sovereignty and an outrage to the American working class. The assault weaposn ban was as absurd as George H.W. Bush’s first ban on six assault weapons by executive order. (Assault weapon: a term created in the 1980s, probably by the CIA, to villify the owners of these weapons.) The Bradley Act is de facto registration of all firearms.

Yet there is no conspiracy to achieve these things, only outrage that they occurred. No hidden agenda or secret druidism exists behind all this. An occasional criminal conspiracy surfaces and can result in a scandal such as Waco. (Who is Mr. Hulet calling criminal conspirators? The ATF or the Branch Davidians? ….., but I digress.) These indignations against this country’s citizens have certainly fueled fear and frustration, but a vast master plan does not exist.

The reason why these apparitions and theories figure so prominently is because the militia leadership wants them to. And therein lies the danger. The Mark Koernkes and Linda Thompsons who espouse conspiracist doctrine are dangerous because, like much of the militia leadership, theirs is the “big lie,” exactly as Hitler and Goebbels knew it. Thompson’s video by that title was apparently watched by Timothy McVeigh (who was a by now prooven FBI patsy). According to George Boerst of K-Max Copy in Kingman, Arizona, McVeigh became enraged after seeing it, telling him that a paramilitary group’s plan to march on the capital had been canceled but something new was in the works.

The canceled march on Washington was Thompson’s brainchild and included an obscene “ultimatum,” stating that “militia members must wear identifying insignia and be armed” and warning “her” militia that “if captured you must be treated as a prisoner of war.” In addition to these delusions, she gave herself the rank of Adjutant General.

McVeigh was also allegedly Koernke’s bodyguard during a Florida militia gathering where Koernke talked, according to Bob Johansen, the militia leader. It’s clear that McVeigh was completely taken in by these two clowns, and it is because of those of this ilk, not in spite of them, that this country is at risk.

Let me be clear. There are no black helicopters out there of the nature the militias believe there to be. There is no MJTF, no New World Order, no U.N. or Russian troops preparing to attack, no Russian tanks at the ready, no American soldiers under U.N. control, no chemical/biological warfare equipment from Eastern Europe being readied for an attack, and no con¬ spiracy to take away good patriots’ gun rights. (We know that one of the main reasons for Russia’s Special Military Operation in Ukraine was the existence of several, I don’t know how many, chemical and biological weapons labs there.)

What there is, is this: An electorate known as the sleeping giant, the disinterested middle, the mall-fodder of the middle class. And for some 50 years, almost from the date of the end of World War II, the vast majority of “citizens” ceased to be just that. They have not voted, have not registered to vote and do not care about much other than material acquisition, leaving a void, and somebody inevitably fills that void.

That is the primary reason why Koernke and Thompson get away with their scams. Though they are phonies, the militia members are wooden soldiers themselves, so it is beyond their capacity to make this discernment. In fact most authors and talkers on the militia/survivalist circuit are frauds as well. But the illinformed fail to see a difference between the legitimate and the charlatan. Talk radio has gone some distance to help blur the distinction between fact and speculation, be¬ tween legal opinion and barroom banter, between the stupid and the philosophical.

The militias will not cause anything but chaos. They are not the Afghan freedom fighters, and this isn’t an occupied territory no matter what they choose to believe. The belief system within the militia, while disparate, has a consistent running theme. They tend to believe the founding of America was highlighted by divine input rather than Jefferson and Paine’s, that natural law and common law rule rather than the evolution of the rule of law. They hold that jurisdiction can only apply with their personal and individual consent rather than the consent of many.

They do not believe democracy is or ought to be part of this country’s process. Democracy to them is a thing, like the MJTF or the New World Order rather than a system of process. They do not see democracy as a legal form of government and have long arguments about the distinction between one and the other.

Those of us who have served in combat know these militias will accomplish only the further loss of constitutional rights. We have seen firsthand what a gunship can do. We have filled body bags and remember what it sounds like to be on the business end of a gun. We also know how strong the desire is to be led.

That their arguments are wrong but allowable within dialectical discourse is not the contention. They may beieve the earth is flat, but the discourse ends when they pick up weapons and attempt to apply their justice of force upon the rest of us. Much of the rest of us are equally as angered and frustrated by what has happened to our system of governance, but that same system provides measures by which it may be corrected. (Oh, does it now? During the past five years we have seen thousands of people injured and/or killed by hospital protocols and Big (P)harma poisons without anyone being held responsible.)

Many of us are well-informed, not the ignorant masses these selfproclaimed saviors believe. Their truth and understanding are, far more often than not, just plain wrong. I could not find one instance of educational material, documentation or evidence that was not without the most egregious errors and outright fabrications.

Our skies are full of aircraft, black and otherwise. As a nation, we are extending military authority closer and closer to domestic law enforce¬ ment support. It’s all quite legal, although I have written and lectured on the threat posed by some of this legislation, such as amending the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878.

We are once again at the same place. You’ve seen a black helicopter? So what. It means precisely nothing. It’s only when the warped interpretations of militia conspiracists are used to put your sighting into their context that it becomes anything threatening. Fact is, there’s not one shred of evidence that anything sinister is going on.

( This info is more than a decade old. The US government fears the thought of there being state militias, and rightly so. The various alphabet agencies have purchased, if my memory serves me correctly, 900.000.000 rounds of .357 magnum hollow points. That’s three for every man, woman and child in the US.)

(This is 30 year old info, but I’ll include it anyway.) Craig B. Hulet is a policy analyst with KC & Associates (Box 710, Amanda Park WA 98526; phone: 360288-2652) who has authored numerous papers on militia-related topics.

