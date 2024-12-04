I originally posted this about two years ago when I was new on Substack. I have now updated it a little.

Some people like to blame the Dulles brothers. Others point the finger at J. Edgar Hoover. Fidel Castro has also been a prime suspect. There are even people saying that the JFK assassination was the best way to put the hurt on the hated attourney general, his brother RFK.

There are many more one could say had the means, the motives and the oportunity, but the way I see it this is all irrelevant since, with the exception of Castro, they all served the same masters: Wall St. bankers and the not-so-federal Federal Reserve System.

I will start with what I see as the most notable reason, Why I see it that way will become abundantly clear as you continue reading. Presidential Directive 11110 was issued on 6/4/1963. It gave the Secretary of the Treasury the authority to print interest free money. At that point in time the government had been borrowing the Fed’s fiat currency since 1913 at an interest rate the Fed decided. This currency became null and void at the stroke of JFK’s pen.

Mayer Amschel Rothschild has been quoted as saying “Give me the power to issue currency in a country, and I care not who makes its laws.”

Thomas Jefferson once said “If the American people ever allow private banks to control the issue of their currency, first by inflation, then by deflation, the banks and corporations that will grow up around them will deprive the people of all property until their children wake up homeless on the continent their fathers conquered. The issuing power should be taken from the banks and restored to the people, to whom it properly belongs.”

A third, and definitely very honest quote came from Josiah Stamp, the director of the Bank of England:

“Banking was conceived in iniquity and born in sin... Bankers own the Earth. Take it away from them but leave them the power to create money, and, with the flick of a pen, they will create enough money to buy it back again... Take this great power away from them and all the great fortunes like mine will disappear and they ought to disappear, for then this would be a better and happier world to live in... But, if you want to continue to be a slave of the bankers and pay the cost of your own slavery, then let the bankers continue to create money and control credit.”

The second best reason for eliminating JFK was his refusal to let the Zionist League of America register as a domestic lobbying group. He insisted they register as a foreign agent. This is something that followers of Russia Today understand the importance of, having witnessed the change in both the quality and content of their news broadcasts after RT was forced to register as a foreign agent. I for one have long since stopped watching RT.

The one thing that gave John Foster Dulles motive in spades was a speech JFK held at an Ivy League university in October of 1963. He spoke of the CIA, and here are just two partial sentences: “The very word secrecy is repugnant.” and that he wanted to “smash it (the CIA) into a thousand pieces, and scatter it to the four winds.”

The idea that Fidel Castro should want revenge for the Bay of Pigs disaster is, the way I see it, nothing less than a preposterous red herring. This is why I’m not going to say anything about it beyond the following: 1. The Bay of Pigs was a Cuban victory. 2. It was never Fidel Castro’s or Cuba’s MO to kill foreign diplomats, generals and heads of state. I can think of only two countries in the world that has this MO, and Cuba isn’t one of them.

The Dulles brothers, J. Edgar Hoover, Lyndon Baines Johnson and dozens of other high ranking people hated the Kennedy brothers with a passion, and they all had motives for wanting them dead. I would be very surprised if I were to find out that all of the aforementioned were not active participants.

Recently, via

ypova, I have learned about a book called “Dr. Mary’s Monkey”, by Edward T. Hasslam where the connections between a secret lab in New Orleans experimenting on cancer causing agents and Lee Harvey Oswald. In short, this book uncovers yet another reason why the powers that shouldn’t be needed to get JFK out of the way. I have just started reading the book, so who knows? Maybe I’ll make a post on it when I’m done.

