In 2003 I had taken enough shit from the girl was living with, so I moved out. Before that decision was made we had ordered a trip to Hurgada in Egypt. My ticket was canceled, and she and her daughter went without me in November. I ordered a new seven day trip, and departed on the 23rd of December.

While sitting there in my seat on the way to Egypt I decided to make a list of all the shitty things I had experienced during the twelve years we had lived together. Gaslighting, lies, shaming and lots more. To make a long story short I decided I want to see Tutankhamon’s grave. I had the list in my pocket, and burned the note with only me and the dead king in the room. When the note was gone, so were my troubles.

Use the trash can for what it’s worth. It works. I know it does.

