You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
Oct 10

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Cordelia's avatar
Anna Cordelia
Oct 9

Very interesting to read this in the context of millions of East Indian immigrants pouring into Western countries. The unchecked immigration coupled with digital ID could be a recipe for disaster.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GreaterIsrahell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture