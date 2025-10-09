You can find it on Suavek’s substack “Fraud Prevention Hotline” here.

For those of you who think that digital ID sounds convenient, let me warn you about what happened in India, where over a billion people were forced into a system like this. It became one of the largest disasters of the century. In India the government linked food rations, pensions and even hospital access to a digital ID system.

The problem was that criminal networks learned how to hack and manipulate biometric data. When fingerprints didn’t match or when hackers swapped someone’s identity, people were locked out of survival. Entire families were denied food. In just one state, at least two dozen people starved to death after being cut off from ratjons. Some elderly pensioners went months with no income because their IDs were hijacked.

Victims reported going to the store only to be told «Your fingerprint doesn’t match, so no food for you». Others went to hospitals, and were turned away because their ID had been cloned. Imagine being sick, hungry or elderly, and a glitch or a hacker takes away your right to live.

This wasn’t just a glitch here or there. Organized criminal groups exploited the system, stealing benefits, rerouting funds and selling fake identities. At one point millions of fake accounts were uncovered used to siphon money meant for the poor. A system sold as secure ended up creating a black market for identities where the poor suffered, and criminals thrived.

This is the real danger of digital ID. It’s not about safety or protecting children. It’s about control and exploitation. Once everything you need to live; food, money and medicine is tied to a single ID, all it takes is an error or a criminal to cut you off. India’s experiment showed us what happens. Hunger, fraud and preventable deaths. Don’t think it can’t happen elsewhere. Digital ID is insecurity. It’s a weapon waiting to be used against YOU.

DO NOT CAVE! DO NOT GIVE IN! DO NOT COMPLY!

Share