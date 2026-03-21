You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
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Almost all royalty and heads of state are WEF. Look it up, the king and queen of the Netherlands and the crown princess, the king and queen of Belgium and the crown princess, the former prime minister of Belgium (I don't think recent De Wever is), and plenty of heads of state of probably 100 or more countries, plus a lot of business owners and CEOs. One can come to the conclusion that all these people have been indoctrinated to obey The Recent Thing and follow instructions from above.

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