The Crown Princess of Norway, Mette Marit. Photo: britanica.com

It is now public knowledge that the Crown Princess of Norway has had ties to Jeffrey Epstein starting in 2011. According to a spokes person for the royal family she supposedly ended her relations with him in 2013. Recently main stream journalists have found out this actually happened a year later.

Journalists are now asking what she found on Jeffrey Epstein when she Googled him in 2011, because she must have done that(?) By then he was already a convicted sex offender. Not only has she done everything to delay stepping forward with answers, but she also leaves a lot of questions unanswered. What she is saying is that she has a right to privacy. She gave a 20 minute interview to the government owned network NRK at the Crown Prince resident Skaugum. You can see it here.

The future queen of Norway does have a right to privacy yes, but I draw the line at when she does something that is harmful to the royal family’s credibility. Misunderstand me correctly here. I am talking about the credibility the royal family has with John and Jane Q. Public. Not with me.

All Norwegian banks are required by law to once a year send a questionaire to their customers where they are asked to state the general purpos and source of the money deposited in the banks. The questionaire also requires the customer to state whether they are what is called an exposed person like a politician, diplomat, public employee or not. All this to prevent corruption and money laundering.

One would have to assume that the Crown Princess ticked off the Yes box in this form. That begs the obvious question, did Norways PST (Politiets Sikkerhetstjeneste) vet the people Crown Princess Mette Marit came in contact with? The obvious answer to that is no, they did not. Had they done so, the Crown Princess would not be in the proverbial pickle she now finds herself.

This answer begs another rhetorical question. Why are banks required by law to send out these annual forms when nothing gets done with them? In my view all the forms with the Yes box ticked should be sent to PST, and for all I know this may already be the norm.

The obvious problem here is that when people in power don’t do their due dilligence, PST is supposed to be there to protect the country by protecting them. The Crown Princess, the former PM of Norway, Thorbjørn Jagland, Mona Juul and Terje Røed Larsen (all named in the Epstein files) are adults, and we should be able to take for granted that they act accordingly. My regular readers know where I stand as far as these people are concerned. Most of them saw a chance to make a quick buck, and ignored the red flags popping up in front of them. It’s that simple.

For those of you not very familiar with the Crown Prince and his wife, I can tell you that they are both World Economic Forum Young Global Leaders Accademy alumni. I grew up hearing on a regular basis that royalty are not supposed to be involved in politics. So much for that lie.

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