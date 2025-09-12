You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Right Side of History's avatar
Right Side of History
Sep 12

Like I always say to follow the true science follow those who have been silenced.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by GreaterIsrahell and others
Courageous Lion's avatar
Courageous Lion
Sep 12

How about CONvid? Some of the best science that has ever been used!

This “new” virus can only travel 6'. It is incapable of traveling 6'1" or greater. (Except in some European countries where it can only travel 1.5 meters = 4.9212598 Feet ) It can live on all surfaces except from anything that comes in the mail from Amazon, Ebay, Alibaba or anywhere else you buy online. It does not live in Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes or any grocery store. It's completely harmless during protests, riots and looting. It is only deadly in bars, restaurants, gyms, small businesses and hair salons. It is also deadly at the beach. AND it cannot live on your food as long as you get it to go. Oh, and if you’re from Arkansas, it doesn’t affect voters while voting, someone assisting voters, poll watchers or actively performing election administration duties. And in some states it only attacks groups of people of 10 or more, while in others it limits it’s aggression against groups of 20, 25 or 50 or more according to which state you live in.

If you use reason, logic and common sense...what conclusion do you come too? Is it that the whole so called pandemic is nothing but male bovine excrement?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 GreaterIsrahell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture