Toby Rogers is a fellow at the Brownstone Institure, and many of you already know he’s here on substack, and this transcript is his closing statement in the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. Absolutely explosive.

Here is my transcript so you can let it sink in.

“Let me explain how all this works. This is right in my wheelhouse. This is what I study. I follow the money. Autism is a political economy problem. These are all political economy problems. So, let me explain how this works.

Thus far, government has failed in response to the autism epidemic because of regulatory capture. Rather than protecting public health, regulators have advanced the interests of the pharmaceutical industry. That’s pretty straight forward. Science and medicine have failed in response to the autism epidemic because of epistemic capture, and what I mean by that is that the pharmaceutical industry has captured every step in the knowledge production process in science and medicine.

Big Pharma controls what is studied, how it is researched, and what qualifies as evidence. Now, this capture permeates every level of the system. Medical text books and curricula are influenced by financially conflicted academics. Universities and department chairs hold substantial pharmaceutical ties. Most clinical trials are conducted by for-profit contract research organizations in China and the third world.

A large share of scientific journal articles are ghost written. The pharmaceutical industry spends over $27 billion annually ond drug promotion and continuing medical education. Standards of care are authored by conflicted physicians. So, from the first day of medical school to the final years of practice, doctors live inside an epistemic bubble engineered by the pharmaceutical industry to increase its proffits.

Senator Blumenthal and Dr. Scott only pay attention to captured science. Science that’s controlled by the pharmaceutical industry. The correct answer, the best science is happening outside of that epistemic bubble. The entire system of knowledge production in science and medicine needs to be overhauled to liberate it from the biases and distortions imposed by the pharmaceutical industry.

So, just to wrap up…. An estimated 155.000 children develope autism every year in the United States. That means that 315 children develope autism every day in the US. Now if Dr. Sally Ozanov’s work is correct ….. She is at U.C. Davis. She shows that 88% of autism cases are characterized by regression. That means that… So, if she’s right about that, and I think she is… That means that 277 children regress into autism every day in the United States. Their regression suggests an accute toxic exposure. Not genetics. Not better awareness. An accute toxic exposure. Which means that most cases of autism are preventable. Autism is not a medical or scientific mystery. We know beyond a reasonable doubt that toxicants, mostly from vaccines, and about a dozen additional toxicants, are causing autism. If we repeal the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act, the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the 2005 PREP Act, that would remove the structural incentivet hat created the autism epidemic and the cronic disease epidemics in this country. Thank you.”

His closing statement starts at 02:29:50 here. It is by all means worth your while to watch the whole two hours and fourty nine plus minutes.

Somewhere in his testimony Toby Rogers criticises the government for allowing gain of function research, which Sasha Latypova has convinced me is male bovine fecal matter and fear porn. Virology is all hocum. I hope Toby Rogers and I can agree to disagree on those matters.

