You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

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Jeffrey Pitts's avatar
Jeffrey Pitts
May 1

21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(k):

"If a product is the subject of an authorization under this section, the use of such product within the scope of the authorization shall not be considered to constitute a clinical investigation for purposes of section 355(i), 360b(j), or 360j(g) of this title or any other provision of this chapter or section 351 of the Public Health Service Act [42 U.S.C. 262]."

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Steve Nieman's avatar
Steve Nieman
May 2

The Christ's prayer for his followers: “I have given them Your word, and the world has hated them; for they are not of the world, just as I am not of the world. I am not asking that You take them out of the world, but that You keep them from the evil one. They are not of the world, just as I am not of the world.” (John the Beloved 17:14–16)

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