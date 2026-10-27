You Just Can’t Make Stuff Like This Up!

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Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
5d

Great post ….great comments.

Thank you.

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
5d

I left Europe in 2003 to move to the US, just after the Euro came and we were not even asked if we wanted this, when all the prices doubled, and when more hordes of foreigners moved in. We already had Italians just after the war, refusing to learn our language and having their own schools and radio broadcast. Then came Turkish, 'because there were not enough qualified workers', and then North Africans started coming, after they came to France... when the Syrian youngsters moved in I was gone. Now I am an immigrant myself, but I speak the language fluently and I did not move to a ghetto where all Europeans gather. All but one of my friends are citizens. If you do not want to integrate where you move to, you should not move there. Most of these mentioned, never meant to integrate. And new they plainly come to first profit on the system and then destroy it. Destroy the people that offered help and take over their country, is what it looks like from here.

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