A little more than two years ago I transcribed Stefan Homburg’s speech at Leibnitz University because it was a) in German, and b) very badly captioned. He talked about all the leaked documents from the German HHS, all about covid and how it was done in Germany. I am glad I took the time to do it because it has been thoroughly scrubbed from the www because of its damning content. You can read it here. I don’t think Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s speech will be available for long, so I took the time to transcribe it too.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek

You can see the video on 9/11 Revisionist’s substack here.

Hello Hungary! Hello Budapest! Hello fellow Europeans and American friends! Thank you so much for having me.

Allow me to skip formalities for a moment, and dive right into a subject matter that is not so cheerful, but very, very nessecary to discuss.

Let me walk you through the past seven days in Europe. This week in Stockholm three elderly women in their seventies were stabbed in broad daylight on the street. In London four people were stabbes in a time span of just 42 hours. In Paris hundreds of African rioters took to the streets to riot, and in Brigolo(?), also in France, yet another church was burned down to the ground. …., and that, ladies and gentlemen, is just a few incidents in a couple of days on our beautiful continent.

…., but we all know that these incidents aren’t incidents any more. …, but there is one thing that’s for sure; It’s that we know, and our governments also know, that there is a link between crime and mass migration.

In the Dutch city of Dordrecht something interesting happened the other day. They announced, and this is a small city in the Netherlands, my home country, that a new asylum center will be put in that little town. ….., and what did the municipality do? They said, «We are going to offer citizens who live in the vicinity of this center €1000 to take extra safety measures.

Our new reality in Europe consists of frequent rapes, stabbings, killings, murders, shootings. Even beheadings. …., but let me be clear about one thing: This did not use to happen before. This is a newly imported problem.

Samuel P. Huntington predicted this over twentyfive years ago when he wrote, and I quote, «In the new world of mass migration the most pervasive, important and dangerous conflicts will not be between the social classes. They will not be between the rich and the poor. They will be between peoples belonging to different cultural entities. Tribal wars and ethnic conflicts will occurr within civilization.

Well, boy was he right! …., and the worst part is, we as a society seem to have become indifferent to it.

When another white boy or white girl dies at the hands of an imigrant, we might shakeour head. We might let out a sigh. We might even get angry for a minute or two, and then we og on with our lives. We offer the family thoughts and prayers, but nothing…. ever…. changes.

Ladys and genlemen, what does that say about us? This is a sign… This is a response of a society that has already given up. A society that has already accepted it’s defeat. …., but is this trur? Have we given up? Do we really accept the new reality that our globalist leaders have in mind for us?

I know one thing for sure, and that is that if nothing changes, if we don’t start to seriously fight for our continent, for our religion, for our people, for our countries, then this time that we live in will og down in historyas the time in history when western nations no longer had to get invaded by hostile armies in order to be conquered. This time will then go down in history as the period in which the invader was actively invited in by a corrupt elite. .., and not only did this corrupt elite invite the enemy in, they made the native population pay for it too.

Everyone who has eyes can see it. The native, white, Christian, European population is being replaced at an ever accelerating rate. Let me back this up for you with some statistics from my home country. Let’s take Amsterdam, the capitol. Amsterdam currently consists of 56% migrants. Den Haag, 58% migrants, Rotterdam, almost 60% migrants. …., and, of course, most of these migrants come from non-Christian, non-western African and Middle Eastern countries.

Conclusion: The Dutch population is already out-numbered in the majority of our cities.

…, but let’s look onward. London, 54% migrants. Again, conclusion: Native population outnumbered. Brusseles, color me shocked, 70% migrants. Conclusion: Native population majorly out-numbered. …., and other European cities will follow suit soon, if they haven’t already. So, I’m going to draw the forbidden conclusion here: The great replacement theory is no longer a theory. It’s reality. …., and what’s interesting about replacement is that the establishment will either deny its existence, or, when they admit to it, they say that it’s a good thing that the native European population is soon no longer a majority on its own continent.

Dutch national disgrace, and climate pope, Frans Timmerman already stated in 2015 that diversity is humanity’s destiny, and tha Europe will be diverse. …, and of course, by now I think we all know what they mean by the word diversity. It means less white people. Les of you. Imagine this in an Asian or an African country. Imagine their leaders rejoycing in the fact that their people will no longer be a majority in their own country. Absolutely unthinkable. Unimaginable.

So, what in the world is wrong with our leaders? The underlying sentiment of what they say is always the same. Our establishment claims that white people are evil, and that our history is somehow fundamentaly different from that of others. Conciously or unconciously they have sucked up the lies and the anti-white dogmas of the neo-Marxist critical race theory. That’s why the totalitarians in Brusseles are trying to force you, the Hungarian people, a souvreign nation, to accept imigrants, despite the fact that the population has said no, and so has the government.

…., but make no mistake. The majority of the Dutch people haven’t asked for this either. Just like Brussels is forcing Hungary to accept these hoards of imigrants, they are doing the same now even in the smallest of towns in the Netherlands. No parts may remain Dutch in the traditional sense of the word. No part of Europe may remain European. …, and it is not dificult to understand why. If the old Europe still exists in certain places, then people will be able to compare the new Europe to the old, and… Newsflash! They will prefer the old.

That’s why the Eurocrats hate Hungary so much. …, and their message is clear. Our way of life, our Christian religion, our nation. They have to go. Without exception. Their vision of the future is the neo-liberal unrecognizeable Europe, where every city becomes kind of like Brusseles. Ugly, dirty, unsafe, zero social cohesion. Where the buildings are constantly under construction, and they never, ever seem to finish. Even when they do, the end result is somehow uglier than what they started with

…, and what are we left wiith? A permanent state of isolation, confusion and disorientation. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the new world order.

(Aplause)

So, what’s the antidote? A stron Christian Europe of souvreign nation states. That’s why we need to outright reject the lie that nationalism causes war. It’s not nationalism or national souvreinty that causes war. It’s expansionism. …, and where in Europe do we find that nowadays? In one place, and one place only. Brusseles.

(Aplause)

Isn’t it funny how the same people who erodes our national souvreignty, and love to do it. Give it all up to the Eurocrats there, that those people are now telling us that we need to spend billions and billions of Euros on the national sovreignty of Ukraine?

(Aplause)

It’s a joke, honestly, and it’s a prety sick, expensive and dangerous joke.

During a recent interview I got asked by an interviewer, «Do you think that you ever og too far? Do you think that you are ever too radical?» I thought about it for a second, and I said, «No.» No, I don’t think I og too far.

(Aplause)

Truth, people, ladies and gentlemen. I think we in Europe do not go far enough. I think that if we really think about the organized structuralized attack on our sivilization, that we don’t do enough.

Do we do enough to stop the attacks on our families, on our continent, on our countries, and our religion.

When we hear about another murder, another stabbing of a young inocent child, do we do enough?

When we know that our national souvrenty has been given up in less than a century, do we do enough?

When we hear that Christian kids in Germany are now converting to Islam to fit in?

Do we do enough? I don’t think so.

The totalitarian institution of the European Union needs to come down. Let me be clear. I do not believe in reform.

When the foundation of your institutions is rotten, and that is the case in Brusseles, you can rebuild thehouse on top of it all you want, but it’s still going to crumble. So, the only answer is the tower of Babel needs to be destroyed.

(Aplause)

Ladies and gentlemen, we are the daughters and sons of the greatest nations on earth.

(Aplause)

…., and we need to ask ourselves, «What has happened to us?» «Where do we come from?», and more importantly, «Where are we going?»

Our elites have declared a war on us, and now it is time for us to put on the full armour of God, fight back, and win. Thank you so much.

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