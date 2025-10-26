A typical Norwegian “thing” is a parade with torches in hand.

The Norwegian Peace Council is an umbrella organization which every year for long time has arranged a parade like this as part of the celebration when the Nobel Peace Prize winner comes to Oslo to receive the prize.

https://www.norgesfredsrad.no/

This year for the first time they will not arrange this parade given the recipiant, Maria Corina Machado, being an obvious war mongerer. The only Norwegian who has his name in dictionarys the world over is Vidkun Quisling, and she fits that description to a tee.

She has asked her personal friend, Benjamin Netanyahoo, for military assistance to overthrow the democratically elected President of Venezuela. She has not called for him to stop the genocide in Gaza. On the contrary. Being a passionate Zionist she has encouraged Netanyahu to continue. To top it off, within hours of being notified of her receiving the prize, she asked the President of the United States to bomb her country.

You can read the Norwegian Peace Council’s press release here.

This is by far the first time a war mongerer has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Beyond naming them, I will skip nominees like the olive T-shirt wearing commedian and Agent Orange (as I call him). Going backwards in time we know that the European Union received the prize in 2012. The EU was, as everyone knows, involved in Libya and Syria the year before.

Dumbo (as I call him), received the prize in 2009. The deadline for nomination passed within hours of him being sworn in as POTUS that year. I am sure my readers already are well aware of his broken campaign promises to end the wars in both Iraq and Afghanistan, and the so called “surge” in the latter. Not only did he not end these two wars, but he presided over two more: NATO’s unprovoked attack on Libya, which brought it from being the best country to live in on the African continent, to a chaotic state where slavery is now the norm. As soon as the last bomb was dropped on Tripoli the rebels from Bengazi were shipped to Syria, Toyota pickup trucks with 50 caliber machine guns and all, and morphed into the Free Syrian Army.

Now let’s rewind the calendar to 1973. One of two recipiants that year was another guy I also have a special name for: Heinz Kissofdeath. He came to Oslo to recieve the prize about two months after the original 9/11. Yes, on that day in 1973 Henry Kissinger’s “Chicago Boys” introduced Chile to what Naomi Klein in her book “The Shock Doctrine” called Disaster Capitalism. It was the testing ground for the policies Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher would implement in their respective countries a decade later.

We now go back to another fourty plus years to 1931 when Nicholas Murray Butler was one of two winners. During WWI he expressed that he equated anti war sentiments with sedition and treason. He also said wonderful things like: An educated working class is a threat to any nation. I am also certain that the commitee were well aware of Butler’s unabashed support for Benito Mussolini during the 1920, and ditto Adolf Hitler in 1933. He even invited the German ambassador to Columbia University to speak in defense of Adolf Hitler.

Now let’s fast forward to today. If the Nobel Peace Prize Committee had any integrity at all they would reverse the decision, but we all know that’s not going to happen. They will find a way to distract attention from the non-existing parade. One could only hope that the main avenue in Oslo that stretches from the parliament building to the royal castle will be filled with protester with signs denouncing both the recipient of the prize and the committee itself.

The US war against Venezuela has already started. If the boats that have been shot at have anything to do with narcotics trafficing, those tapes are probably of boats belonging to the Medellin drug cartell, and who knows how old. Everything from awarding Machado with the Nobel Peace Prize to blowing up alleged drug trafficking boats smacks of propaganda to start another hot war for regime change.

The very worst part of this years awarding is that the money from Alfred Nobel will now directly finance the soon-to-come coup de etat in Venezuela.

