While I am by no means a fan of Alex Jones, this is important information that we can actively use to beat the powers that shouldn’t be. The people who want to control the narrative use buzz words like vaccine or H(insert number here)N(insert number here) or monkey pox or Mpox, etc, ect. ad infinitum.

The way I understand it, if you use “their” words, you trigger algorithms that helps them maintain “their” desired narrative. That’s why it is important to call a spade what it really is, a biological/technological weapon, a genetically modified/modifying weapon and so on, and so forth.

While not related to covid, another word like this “chemtrails”. James Corbett of The Corbett Report dot com has made a podcast about this in his and James Evan Pilato’s series #Solutions Watch called The Magic Words.

As I’m sure everyone knows by now, the algorithms are designed to suppress important stuff that “they” do not want John and Jane Q. Public to be aware of. Starting at 50 minutes into the video David Martin says something to the effect that if all of us stop using “their” words and replace them with “our” words, the algorithms will pick up on that, and slowly but surely the information tide will turn. “Our” words will start popping up when an unsuspecting Mr. or Mrs. Normie go to their search engins looking for info on whatever. The fact checker’s days are numbered.

The video can be watched on Infowars.com here.

I would like to end this post with a suggestion. Open up the search engine of your choice and type in the following, and do it five times for each of them.