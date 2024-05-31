First,

’s challenge: “I offer a money reward of $100 to anyone who can decipher what this means or what this does.”

Now for some definitions.

PAH is pressure alarm high

PI is a pressure indicator

TI is a temperature indicator

TIC is a temperature indicator control

FI is a flow indicator

FIC is a flow indicator control

HX01A, HX02A and HX03A are heat exchangers.

P01, P02, P03 and P04 are pumps

LAL is a level alarm low

XA is some type of general alarm. You can find their definition on a list in the computer system.

AI01 measurs the pH value of the finished product

XV are valves

INST. AIR stands for instrument air. Most of the equipment is driven by pressurized air, like the valves.

The green, red and blue squares are process value (PV), set point (SP) and CV i have to guess is combined value in percent(?)

All the red fields can be accessed and edited after entering a username and pasword probably as simple as “admin” “admin”. Duhhhh!

Sasha Latypova’s original post is here:

I have edited my comments under her post for a better and clearer explanation, but I still won the $100 :-). I accepted it in the form of a paid subscription. She needs the money for her research.

The LIPID (LNP) and mRNA comes into the process from a tank with LAL 01 and 02 respectively. Probably like this one placed on the tank wall at the desired level. It most likely connected to a PLC (programable logic controler) that stops all the pumps so the product doesn’t come out the other end without either LIPID or mRNA. XA 01A is probably an alarm for pump P01A failure (which also stops the other pumps). All the indicators give an analogue (most commonly) 4 to 20mA signal to their respective controllers and the green instruments (process value) on the screen. First the LIPID enters HX01A at 30 milliliters per miute (See the red SP top left) and gets heated from ambient temperature to 38 degrees Celsius. TIC01A gives a signal to the green PV field above it. It also regulates the flow of hot water for heating the process. The TIC (temperature controller) gives the respective valve a 4 to 20mA signal to the valves based on what it gets from the indicator to try to match the process value to the set value. The mRNA enters the process from a tank with LAL02 at 90 milliliters per minute (see the red set point field top right).

The valve’s motor opens up more, or closes more and thereby regulates how fast the LIPID/mRNA/BUFFERS goes into the heat exchanger, and you have the desired dosage of the four components in your clot shot batch. If there is too much LIPID in the process XV03 opens, and sends it back to the LIPID tank for re-circulation. If there is too much mRNA in the process XV06 opens up and sends it back to the mRNA tank for re-circulation.

The four FIs (flow indicators) on the pressure side of the pumps give signals to their respective FIC (flow indicator controls) which in turn speeds up or slows down the pump it is hooked up to in order to match the process value (in green) with the set value (in red).

Each of the three heat exchangers have a temperature indicator and a temperature indicator control. They communicate with a water pump and thereby ensures the correct temperature, HX01A for LIPID, HX02A for mRNA. HX03 (inside the red circle) is the most important component in this process. This is where the LIPID and mRNA are mixed. It also has a TI and a TIC for regulating the final temperature of the clot shot.

The LNP and mRNA are held at 38 and 35 degrees Celsius respectively. They are mixed together at 40 degrees (see the red SP fields top center). This means they probably use heated water to warm up the components in the process.

After combining what I believe to be the two main ingredients, the mRNA and what Moderna calls LIPID (LNP), they add what they call a buffer. There is no return pipe for the two buffers (whatever they are). At the bottom right the finished product comes out.

At the bottom of the screen shot you have a log keeping track of batches already made. Note the dates and the year 2018. Eight months to create the vaxxine, my ass. They needed eight months of fear porn to soften us up enough to beg for it like Jaques Attaly said in his 1982 book “Verbatim”.

Finally I went to Moderna’s web site and browsed a little. Then I found another one of those weird things. Look at Moderna’s NASDAQ market ticker.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

I haven’t been able to get this out of my mind since Sasha first posted her challenge. I am guessing here, but I think Moderna used every mamal available to their literal disposal for finding out the required dose of the clot shot. They weighed every animal and injected them with the clot shot dose that would equate with a human to come as close to, but not exceede the limit at which a human died.

In December of 2020 they rolled out the vaxxene, and within a few months various governments discovered that people were dying too fast. This would have blown the lid off the whole depopulation agenda so, Denmark banned the Moderna vaxxine, and Norway and many other countries followed suit. It also makes the various governments look like they are the good guys looking out for us (i.e. plausible denianility)

I repeat, I am guessing here.

I e-mailed a few questions to Sasha, and I take the liberty of posting her reply at the end here.

“The temperature for storage was not that low. It was something like -80F (not -256F). It's possible that this was to prevent "self-assembly", but I am not sure. I originally thought that, but since they pretty quickly changed this requirement, I think it was more of a red herring - to give the excuse for the military to be on the scene from the very beginning and not use commercial distributors, who were all pissed off they didn't get very lucrative contracts.”

- Sasha Latypova -

I will now add that Sasha was right about the red herring since the set point for the mixing in the process is 40 degrees C (F=(C*1,8)+32=104 degrees F).

On 14 June, 2024 I reached out to about sixty or seveny people commenting under a post by Katelin Jetelina. This resulted in one single person replying. After a polite back and forth where I presented stuff to him and vise versa he gave me a list of ingredients in one of the vaxxines, and he said the doses are so small they are not harmful. (Yeah, right!) I thought it apropriate to include it here for what it’s worth. My source says it’s from Canada’s approval of Phiser’s Vaxxine.

Medicinal ingredients:

mRNA Water and Stabilizer

ALC-0315 = ((4-hydroxybutyl) azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate) Synthetic lipid (to encapsulate the RNA) -

ALC-0159 = 2-[( polyethyleneglycol )-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide Surfactant

1,2-distearoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphocholine Phospho-lipid (to encapsulate the RNA)

Cholesterol Normal component of human body. (to encapsulate the RNA)

dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate to dissolve the lipid coating

monobasic potassium phosphate pH buffer

potassium chloride a salt

sodium chloride table salt

sucrose table sugar

water for injection the delivery solution

