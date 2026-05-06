For the first time in three and a half years I am publishing two posts in one day, but don’t worry. I’m not going to go all Merryl Nass on you.

The three papers are Aftenposten, Dagbladet and VG (Verdens Gang). They’re not just going to put some articles behind a paywall. After 27 May you won’t even be able to open their home page unless you pay the equivalent of about $4.00/month.

They’ve said nothing about this type of subscription being add free. What they have said is that they’re doing it for the online safety and security of their readers. Where have I heard that before?

My hunch they’re hurting as hell. With prices going up across the board due to Operation Epstein Furry their advertizing revenue has probably taken a nose dive. I have no idea how many readers each of them has, but I am willing to bet that number is lowerthan ever, and will drop like a stone in June.

This is no loss for me because I don’t read those three rags anyway, and I sure as Hell am not willing to pay for them.

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