Today's Second, And That's A First
I Learned Today That Norway's Three Biggest Newspapers Are Going Behind A Paywall. Completely.
For the first time in three and a half years I am publishing two posts in one day, but don’t worry. I’m not going to go all Merryl Nass on you.
The three papers are Aftenposten, Dagbladet and VG (Verdens Gang). They’re not just going to put some articles behind a paywall. After 27 May you won’t even be able to open their home page unless you pay the equivalent of about $4.00/month.
They’ve said nothing about this type of subscription being add free. What they have said is that they’re doing it for the online safety and security of their readers. Where have I heard that before?
My hunch they’re hurting as hell. With prices going up across the board due to Operation Epstein Furry their advertizing revenue has probably taken a nose dive. I have no idea how many readers each of them has, but I am willing to bet that number is lowerthan ever, and will drop like a stone in June.
This is no loss for me because I don’t read those three rags anyway, and I sure as Hell am not willing to pay for them.
A few weeks ago a page with obituaries from Denmark started asking to subscribe (for a monthly fee). I found this very offensive! I can understand suffering newspapers, but a site with obits???
Lots of German and a few Dutch and Belgian papers have paywalls too. Thankfully there are still lots of freebies. I love Italian newspapers. Almost all are free, and the few that are not, still have a fraction of a second in which you can copy the page and then paste it in a translate or notebook page. And if you miss it, you can just type the title in the search bar. There are so many papers in Italy you will surely find a free one! Unfortunately I do not speak any Nordic language.
so they do this out of... ignorance, stupidity, or on purpose? the biggest newspapers in Holland, all under the financial and editorial umbrella of Persgroep and ING bank (!) have been paywalled for several years now. really bad. and sad! however, many readers have had to venture out on to the internet, where of course the choice is exponentially bigger. and many journalists are freelancing or active @substack. strange times indeed!