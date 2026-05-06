You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
May 6

A few weeks ago a page with obituaries from Denmark started asking to subscribe (for a monthly fee). I found this very offensive! I can understand suffering newspapers, but a site with obits???

Lots of German and a few Dutch and Belgian papers have paywalls too. Thankfully there are still lots of freebies. I love Italian newspapers. Almost all are free, and the few that are not, still have a fraction of a second in which you can copy the page and then paste it in a translate or notebook page. And if you miss it, you can just type the title in the search bar. There are so many papers in Italy you will surely find a free one! Unfortunately I do not speak any Nordic language.

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
May 6Edited

so they do this out of... ignorance, stupidity, or on purpose? the biggest newspapers in Holland, all under the financial and editorial umbrella of Persgroep and ING bank (!) have been paywalled for several years now. really bad. and sad! however, many readers have had to venture out on to the internet, where of course the choice is exponentially bigger. and many journalists are freelancing or active @substack. strange times indeed!

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