The same can be said about the boyfriends of all the girls who were given one. By now there are very few men alive between the age of fifteen and sixty in Ukraine. Did any of them have a say in what has happened in Ukraine since January of 2014? Would they have wanted all this to happen? I doubt it. Another question is, have any of the girls who lost their boyfriends or soon to be husbands reflected on the fact that the mobile phones they received in Maidan square almost thirteen years ago were instrumental in starting the now four and a half year old war? I doubt that too.

The majority of Ukrainians voted for in a referendum to be “east friendly”. Then they elected Yanukovich, who respected the will of the people. The majority of Ukrainians voted for him based on keeping the country neutral. In fact Professor Jeffrey Sachs says exactly that in one of my previous posts.

Now Ukraine and Zelensky are as good as scrubbed from the headlines, and I can’t remember the last time I saw a Ukrainian flag (fortunately).

Two generations of Ukrainian men have been thrown into the meat grinder, and nobody in the collective west seems to care. There has been very little said about all these Ukrainian men in the MSM here in Norway at least. The retaliatory attack on a Ukrainian weapons factory by Russia on 11/21/2024 was not mentioned, let alone the rockets NATO personell fired at Russian territory on 19 and 20 November. Yes, NATO personell, because as Scott Ritter has said, the US made ATACMS and the UK made Storm Shadow weapons systems are not something you can learn over a couple of weeks or even months. You don’t really need to be Scott Ritter to figure that out.

There are some positive things to take away from of all this tragic mess. NATO hasn’t declared a victory in Ukraine. That probably means there is some kind of a Mexican stand off there. Every Russian knows this is a battle their country cannot afford to lose. On the other hand there is Iran. They’re not saying much about that conflict except for the negotiations which now seem to have de-railed completely. Now there is a new thing that is backfiring big time. Jarred Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s purchase of the island off the Albanian coast. The protests in Tirana made the news on the first day. After that nothing. The Albanian people have clearly stated that they refuse to let that one slide. This means the US is basically failing on three fronts, but admitting it is like pulling teeth without novacain.

The way I look at the political situation in the US, it is now just a matter of time before the house of cards that is the uni-party system will crumble. People are starting to wake up to the fact that nothing changes after the elections. Except on the surface, like the faces on the news, and the meaningless things the politicians promote like MAGA and MAHA. The first won’t happen because, like I usually say: How on God’s green earth would that benefit Israel? MAGA will never be anything other than public relations arm of the sitting administration. Doing anything about the cronic disease crisis won’t happen because it will be destructive to Big Pharma’s business model. That business model creates new lifetime customers in droves, and they get a good grip on new customers the day they are born with the vitamin K shot. …., but I digress.

Another positive thing was how fast the Hanta virus psyop disappeared. People on social media, including here on Substack literally bombarded the perpetrators with ridicule. The man didn’t see that one coming. LOL

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