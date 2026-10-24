You Just Can’t Make Stuff Like This Up!

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𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖊𝖉𝖔𝖒 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗 ᛋᛋ's avatar
𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖊𝖉𝖔𝖒 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗 ᛋᛋ
Oct 24

Where does the 6,000,000 figure come from?

The 6,000,000 figuring regarding jews has been seen over 200 times in the media since 1812 prior to WW2.

The Zohar is the "mystical"

Kabbalah interpretation of the Torah

The Zohar (Hadas, Yitro, 38d)) says the angel Anael stands guard over six million open gates.

Based on this teaching, coupled with the Kabbalistic practice of Gematria (interpreting texts by associating words and numbers) Rabbis maintain the prophecies in the Torah (Old Testament) require that Six Million Jews must

"vanish" before the state of Israel can be formed

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7 replies by Birger Carlsen and others
Halina Leeder's avatar
Halina Leeder
Oct 24

Thank you for the information.Very interesting and helpful

Not only me but lots of people I talk to had that question where from the 6 million come from.

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