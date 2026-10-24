So, what’s so special about it? Well, every time we see or hear this number, the Holocaust™ is the first thing that comes to mind. At least for me it is. Talk about successful programing. The video I saw can be found here, and it was made by 𝕱𝖗𝖊𝖊𝖉𝖔𝖒 𝕱𝖎𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗. The newspaper clippings in my post were taken from it, and I was not aware that the number had been used as many as 17 times, or probably more.

In short, I’m not taking the credit for finding the clippings. I’m just publishing them in a different format, and taking a closer look at them one by one.

The first one is dated 12/1/1905.

Here we can read that Russia had a whopping six million Jewish families in 1905. That’s a lot of people since families with ten or more children was common in those days. My great grandparents had a total of 32 children. Divided by four couples that’s an average of eight children. So, if we have six million families with eight children and two parents (10 people) we’re talking about an average of 60.000.000 Jews. In Russia alone! Am I the only one reacting to that number?

I’ll give the author of the article credit for also mentioning Lutherans, Catholics and “other discenting sects” here, and not just Jews.

Almost a year before the article above, on 1/29/1905, the writer mentions only six million Jews in Russia. Not six million families.

In 1905 the Jews in Russia tried and failed a Bolshevik coup. This understanably pissed the Czar off, so he wanted to get rid of them.

Three years later, and there are still six million Jews in Russia.

Fast forward six years to WWI. Yes, only Jews in Europe suffered during that war. Riiiiight!!

Right about now the six million number is getting a little monotonous. Earlier this year when the HANTA virus story broke, I published a post suggesting they change the script. They even had some of the same crisis actors as on the covid cruise ship six years ago. There were probably hundreds of posts like mine that contributed to the hasty HANTA canelation.

Where Have I Seen This Script Before? Birger Carlsen · May 6 Do you like me remember almost exactly six years ago a cruise ship that was locked down with several dead and lots of sick passengers? Well, now it’s deja vu all over again, only this time it’s something called Hanta virus. Read full story

Here we see that in 1918, Europe still had 6M Jews that needed financial aid to rebuild their lives.

More than 1/3 of the “race” reduced to despare in Europe after this war. Now there’s six million Jews in bread line.

In 1919 six million were in peril in Ukrain(ia) after 127.000 had been killed.

The year after that six million Jews faced “the darkest days in the long history of the race.

Utter BS in 1921. Russia had been run by Jews for four years, and they were already then begging the diaspora for money.

In 1931 it was starvation. Again.

Here a Jewish congress gathered in Geneva, and one would assume they represented all Jews world wide, and still the number is six million.

In 1938 there were supposedly six million Jews being persecuted in Rumania seven years before the war ended.

Then in 1939 there are six million Jews on Europe facing intollerance and despair.

….., but a year later they’re all still alive for some reason.

All the six million Jews living in Europe will all be dead except for the fifty thousand or so living in neutral countries.

More alarmist BS in 1943. At that point they estimated that two million of the six million were dead.

Let me guess….. When the last Palestinian in Gaza is dead they’ll justify it because Hamas killed six million Jews on October 7th, 2023. You read it here first.

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