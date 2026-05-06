Do you like me remember almost exactly six years ago a cruise ship that was locked down with several dead and lots of sick passengers? Well, now it’s deja vu all over again, only this time it’s something called Hanta virus.

People have been waking up in droves, so the powers that shouldn’t be must be very stupid to think they can pull off another stunt like they did in 2020. I, for one, am not falling for it. Nor will any of my readers.

I have a number of questions about this cruis ship:

Who’s on the passenger list? How many of them are alphabet agents? (I’m thinking CDC, NIH, HHS, DoD, MI6, Mossad, etc., etc.) If so, what coutries do these alphabet agents represent?

Just like six years ago “they” have full control of the scene of the crime because the ship is quaranened. No MSM or pesky alternative media inconveniently poking their noses in.

Photo: thetechmarketer.com

According to CNN almost 150 people, including 17 Americans are now stuck on the M/V Hondius operated by Oceanwide Expeditions. They also say that the WHO has confirmed two cases and suspect five more. Imagine how easy it is to poison a few random people in a literally captured audience via the food in the restaurants, and how easy it is to get away with.

It’s going to be interesting to see how all this will play out this time around. I will be keeping an eye on this story in the days to come.

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