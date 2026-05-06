You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
May 6

This seems similar to the Charles de Gaulle incident during the COVID-19 era a few years back, doesn’t it?

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/the-fragility-of-closure

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6 replies by GreaterIsrahell and others
Heracles Sakalis's avatar
Heracles Sakalis
8d

https://alimcforever.substack.com/p/viruses-as-weapons-academic-laundering?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=1dmt46

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