Who Started It?
In This Post I'll Take A Look At The Similarities Between the 1930 And Where We Are Today.
On Christmas Eve in 1913 Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act, and the not-so-federal Federal Reserve System was created. This bank should rightly be called The Third Bank of America, but that’s another story. The next year the war to end all wars started, and that is yet another story.
In 1919, a year after this war ended, Europe’s #1 “good-guy” was quoted as follows:
“Should Germany merchandise (do business) again in the next fifty years we have led this war (WWI) in vain.”
- Winston Churchill - (in The Times in 1919)
Fast forward to 1933, and we get the first hint at what was to come six years later. The “brutal dictator” we all know as Adolf Hitler had started issuing debt free money which replaced the worthless Weimar Republic Mark. This infuriated the banksters in the City of London and on Wall St who did everything in their power to destroy the real economy in Germany.
If I were a German, and I bought a copy of the Daily Express on Friday March 24, 1933, I would have no problem understanding what happened during the night between November 9 and 10 of 1938.
Theodor N. Kaufman wrote a book which he himself published in 1941 bearing the name “Gemany Must Perish” where he advocated ridding the world of all German genom through sterilization.
Do I justify what happened on the so-called Crystall Nacht? No. The victims who had their businesses destroyed that night did not initiate the boycott five and a half year earlier. Nor do I blame the German soldiers for doing what they did between 1939 and 1945 either. Neither had a w.w.w. where they could find information that would expose how the the banksters in ”the City” and on Wall St. were starving the people of Germany while at the same time financing the German war machine. The Luftwaffe would not have been able to get a single airplane aloft without the help of Rockefeller’s gasoline, to name just one of these gangsters.
In 1936 the same “good-guy” (Churchil) announced on BBC that “We will force this war upon Hitler if he wants it or not.”
For details on this radio network and its nefarious activities you can visit The Corbett Reportand see James’ podcast on the subject.
The same year, in a conversation with US General Robert E. Wood he said that “Germany becomes too powerful. We have to crush it.”
Then after the war was a fact, after the German people had suffered through six years of international boycott, Europe’s beloved good-guy declares on the BBC that “This war is an English war, and its goal is the destruction of Germany.”
That beggs the question who persecuted who?
Another thing this same “good-guy” did first was to bomb cities. Germany’s response was to bomb cities on the east coast of England.
In a conversation with Harry S. Truman after the war (1946) the “good-guy” said “The war wasn’t only about abolishing fascism, but to conquer sales markets. We could have, if we had intended so, prevented this war from breaking out without firing one shot, but we didn’t want to.”
In his book “The Second World War” he wrote:
“Germany’s unforgivable crime before WWII was an attempt to loosen its economy out of the world trade system, and to build up an independent exchange system from which the world finance couldn’t profit any more. We butchered the wrong pig.”
During the late thirties The Times’ Berlin correspondent was Douglas L. Reed. He sent countless reports to his editors in London intended to warn the people in the England of what Hitler’s Germany was up to. All of them went in the circular archive on the floor next to the editor’s desk, so in late 1938 he left The Times. The people were not supposed to know. He explains this in his book “The Controversy of Zion”.
Now we fast forward to “today”. Where are we, and what’s happening? Russia, just like Germany in the thirties, is now being boycotted. The banksters hoped that this boycott would put the squeeze on every Russian family, and thereby angering them sufficiently to throw Putin out on the Red Square and hang him from a lamp post. This hasn’t happened.
What has happened is the Russian economy has done very well. The Ruble was up 45% a month after the special military operation (read: Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine). As a result the Russian people have no intention to overthrow a leader that is looking after their interests and the interest of their country.
What is also happening now just like in Germany pre WWII is the BRICS creation of its own financial system outside “the City” and Wall St. controlled SWIFT network (which Russia was thrown out of last year).
I am not saying that either Adolf Hitler or Vladimir Putin were or are good guys. Had the WEF existed in 1933 it would be safe to think that Adolf Hitler, like Vladimir Putin would have been an alumni of the Young Global Leaders Academy.
If you haven’t read any of my earlier posts you may be writing me off as just another anti-Semitic scum-bag, which I am not. The level of propaganda the entire world has experienced since early 2020 is the level the Jewish diaspora has been subjected to for dozens of generations. I am not sitting here wringing my hands and enjoying what happened in Israel early in the morning of October 7 this year. When people are killed I am disgusted. By now, almost three years later, it should be blatantly obvious that 10/7 was a false flag to justify the ongoing genocide.
Like I have stated earlier: The owners and the majority of board members in the largest and most powerful financial institutions on the planet just-happen-to-be Jewish. Any time they are criticized they do what Israel does, play the Holocaust™- and the anti-Semitism cards.
This has allowed the banksters to operate with impunity for more than a century. They have driven the global financial system to the edge of the cliff, and now they are getting desperate that their master plan of enslaving us all is failing. A good indicator for this is that the dinosaur media is struggling big time. CNN alone has lost 80% of its viewers since the start of the global war of terror started. Another positive indicator is that less than 20% of people in the US say they trust their government. Yet another sign is that more than 50% of the people in the US now say they will not get another vaxxine. This fact is a sign that more and more are snapping out of their sleep walking through life and seeing the world for the fucked up place that it is. This is what gives me a little hope.
Do I think there will be another world war? If the powers that shouldn’t be have it their way, yes. Another question is: Are we going to let them have their way?"
We have been taught in school that the German people believe themselves to be a master race. There are people in the world that have projected this unto them for almost a century. Given the fact that it is imposible to criticize them without being called a racist, the fact that they call themselves God’s chosen people and the fact that they can commit genocide with extreme prejudice unfettered is proof positive who views themselves as the master race.
That is why I chose today to add the text of an old favorite of mine by Bob Marley.
“War”
Until the philosophy which hold one race superior
And another inferior
Is finally
And permanently
Discredited
And abandoned
Everywhere is war
Me say war
That until there are no longer
First-class and second-class citizens of any nation
Until the colour of a man's skin
Is of no more significance than the colour of his eyes
Me say war
That until the basic human rights
Are equally guaranteed to all
Without regard to race
Dis a war
That until that day
The dream of lasting peace
World citizenship
Rule of international morality
Will remain in but a fleeting illusion to be pursued
But never obtained
Now everywhere is war
War
And until the ignoble and unhappy regime
That hold our brothers in Angola
In Mozambique
South Africa
Sub-human bondage
Have been toppled
Utterly destroyed
Well, everywhere is war
Me say war
War in the east
War in the west
War up north
War down south
War, war
Rumors of war
And until that day
The African continent
Will not know peace
We Africans will fight, we find it necessary
And we know we shall win
As we are confident
In the victory
Of good over evil
Good over evil, yeah!
Good over evil
Good over evil, yeah!
Good over evil
Good over evil, yeah!
Here is a link to click on for anyone who has any doubt about who was behind the 9/11 attacks.
https://rumble.com/search/all?q=Alan%20sabrosky
Some nice work there. There are quite a few good books detailing the lies and anti-German propaganda regarding who started the wars. Reed's book is a classic and it's nice to see that you mentioned it.
These also prove your point.:
The truth is that we have got our way. We have got most of the things we set out to get…The German Navy has been handed over; the German mercantile shipping has been handed over, and the German colonies have been given up. One of our chief trade competitors has been most seriously crippled and our Allies are about to become her biggest creditors. That is no small achievement. In addition, we have destroyed the menace to our Indian possessions.
-David Lloyd George
Quoted in Lord Riddell's diary entry (30 March 1919), J. M. McEwen (ed.), The Riddell Diaries 1908-1923 (London: The Athlone Press, 1986), p. 263
https://archive.org/stream/in.ernet.dli.2015.189747/2015.189747.Lord-Riddells-Intimate-Diary-Of-The-Peace-Conference-And-After_djvu.txt
Looking at the broad array of facts presented in the three volumes of the Wall Street series, we find persistent recurrence of the same names: Owen Young, Gerard Swope, Hjalmar Schacht, Bernard Baruch, etc.; the same international banks: J.P. Morgan, Guaranty Trust, Chase Bank; and the same location in New York: usually 120 Broadway. This group of international bankers backed the Bolshevik Revolution and subsequently profited from the establishment of a Soviet Russia. This group backed Roosevelt and profited from New Deal socialism. This group also backed Hitler and certainly profited from German armament in the 1930s.
-Anthony Sutton, Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler, Conclusion p122
We are probably fools not to find a reason for declaring war on Germany before she builds too many ships and takes away our trade. ”Henry White; you are a very high-minded man in private life. How can you possibly contemplate anything so politically immoral as provoking a war against a harmless nation, which has as good a right to a navy as you have? If you wish to complete with German trade, work harder. “Balfour; that would mean lowering our standard of living, perhaps it would be simpler for us to have a war. “White; ‘I am shocked that you of all men should enunciate (pronounce) such principles.” Balfour (again lightly), ‘It’s a question of right or wrong? Maybe it is just a question of keeping our supremacy.’
From Henry White, Thirty years of American Diplomacy, by Allan Nevins, pp. 257-8.) by Charles S. Wainwright
Henry White: Thirty Years of American Diplomacy