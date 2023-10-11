You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

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GreaterIsrahell
Oct 16, 2023

Here is a link to click on for anyone who has any doubt about who was behind the 9/11 attacks.

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=Alan%20sabrosky

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Goeff
Nov 5, 2023

Some nice work there. There are quite a few good books detailing the lies and anti-German propaganda regarding who started the wars. Reed's book is a classic and it's nice to see that you mentioned it.

These also prove your point.:

The truth is that we have got our way. We have got most of the things we set out to get…The German Navy has been handed over; the German mercantile shipping has been handed over, and the German colonies have been given up. One of our chief trade competitors has been most seriously crippled and our Allies are about to become her biggest creditors. That is no small achievement. In addition, we have destroyed the menace to our Indian possessions.

-David Lloyd George

Quoted in Lord Riddell's diary entry (30 March 1919), J. M. McEwen (ed.), The Riddell Diaries 1908-1923 (London: The Athlone Press, 1986), p. 263

https://archive.org/stream/in.ernet.dli.2015.189747/2015.189747.Lord-Riddells-Intimate-Diary-Of-The-Peace-Conference-And-After_djvu.txt

Looking at the broad array of facts presented in the three volumes of the Wall Street series, we find persistent recurrence of the same names: Owen Young, Gerard Swope, Hjalmar Schacht, Bernard Baruch, etc.; the same international banks: J.P. Morgan, Guaranty Trust, Chase Bank; and the same location in New York: usually 120 Broadway. This group of international bankers backed the Bolshevik Revolution and subsequently profited from the establishment of a Soviet Russia. This group backed Roosevelt and profited from New Deal socialism. This group also backed Hitler and certainly profited from German armament in the 1930s.

-Anthony Sutton, Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler, Conclusion p122

We are probably fools not to find a reason for declaring war on Germany before she builds too many ships and takes away our trade. ”Henry White; you are a very high-minded man in private life. How can you possibly contemplate anything so politically immoral as provoking a war against a harmless nation, which has as good a right to a navy as you have? If you wish to complete with German trade, work harder. “Balfour; that would mean lowering our standard of living, perhaps it would be simpler for us to have a war. “White; ‘I am shocked that you of all men should enunciate (pronounce) such principles.” Balfour (again lightly), ‘It’s a question of right or wrong? Maybe it is just a question of keeping our supremacy.’

From Henry White, Thirty years of American Diplomacy, by Allan Nevins, pp. 257-8.) by Charles S. Wainwright

Henry White: Thirty Years of American Diplomacy

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