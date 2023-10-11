On Christmas Eve in 1913 Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act, and the not-so-federal Federal Reserve System was created. This bank should rightly be called The Third Bank of America, but that’s another story. The next year the war to end all wars started, and that is yet another story.

In 1919, a year after this war ended, Europe’s #1 “good-guy” was quoted as follows:

“Should Germany merchandise (do business) again in the next fifty years we have led this war (WWI) in vain.”

- Winston Churchill - (in The Times in 1919)

Fast forward to 1933, and we get the first hint at what was to come six years later. The “brutal dictator” we all know as Adolf Hitler had started issuing debt free money which replaced the worthless Weimar Republic Mark. This infuriated the banksters in the City of London and on Wall St who did everything in their power to destroy the real economy in Germany.

If I were a German, and I bought a copy of the Daily Express on Friday March 24, 1933, I would have no problem understanding what happened during the night between November 9 and 10 of 1938.

Theodor N. Kaufman wrote a book which he himself published in 1941 bearing the name “Gemany Must Perish” where he advocated ridding the world of all German genom through sterilization.

Do I justify what happened on the so-called Crystall Nacht? No. The victims who had their businesses destroyed that night did not initiate the boycott five and a half year earlier. Nor do I blame the German soldiers for doing what they did between 1939 and 1945 either. Neither had a w.w.w. where they could find information that would expose how the the banksters in ”the City” and on Wall St. were starving the people of Germany while at the same time financing the German war machine. The Luftwaffe would not have been able to get a single airplane aloft without the help of Rockefeller’s gasoline, to name just one of these gangsters.

In 1936 the same “good-guy” (Churchil) announced on BBC that “We will force this war upon Hitler if he wants it or not.”

For details on this radio network and its nefarious activities you can visit The Corbett Reportand see James’ podcast on the subject.

The same year, in a conversation with US General Robert E. Wood he said that “Germany becomes too powerful. We have to crush it.”

Then after the war was a fact, after the German people had suffered through six years of international boycott, Europe’s beloved good-guy declares on the BBC that “This war is an English war, and its goal is the destruction of Germany.”

That beggs the question who persecuted who?

Another thing this same “good-guy” did first was to bomb cities. Germany’s response was to bomb cities on the east coast of England.

In a conversation with Harry S. Truman after the war (1946) the “good-guy” said “The war wasn’t only about abolishing fascism, but to conquer sales markets. We could have, if we had intended so, prevented this war from breaking out without firing one shot, but we didn’t want to.”

In his book “The Second World War” he wrote:

“Germany’s unforgivable crime before WWII was an attempt to loosen its economy out of the world trade system, and to build up an independent exchange system from which the world finance couldn’t profit any more. We butchered the wrong pig.”

During the late thirties The Times’ Berlin correspondent was Douglas L. Reed. He sent countless reports to his editors in London intended to warn the people in the England of what Hitler’s Germany was up to. All of them went in the circular archive on the floor next to the editor’s desk, so in late 1938 he left The Times. The people were not supposed to know. He explains this in his book “The Controversy of Zion”.

Now we fast forward to “today”. Where are we, and what’s happening? Russia, just like Germany in the thirties, is now being boycotted. The banksters hoped that this boycott would put the squeeze on every Russian family, and thereby angering them sufficiently to throw Putin out on the Red Square and hang him from a lamp post. This hasn’t happened.

What has happened is the Russian economy has done very well. The Ruble was up 45% a month after the special military operation (read: Russia’s invasion of eastern Ukraine). As a result the Russian people have no intention to overthrow a leader that is looking after their interests and the interest of their country.

What is also happening now just like in Germany pre WWII is the BRICS creation of its own financial system outside “the City” and Wall St. controlled SWIFT network (which Russia was thrown out of last year).

I am not saying that either Adolf Hitler or Vladimir Putin were or are good guys. Had the WEF existed in 1933 it would be safe to think that Adolf Hitler, like Vladimir Putin would have been an alumni of the Young Global Leaders Academy.

If you haven’t read any of my earlier posts you may be writing me off as just another anti-Semitic scum-bag, which I am not. The level of propaganda the entire world has experienced since early 2020 is the level the Jewish diaspora has been subjected to for dozens of generations. I am not sitting here wringing my hands and enjoying what happened in Israel early in the morning of October 7 this year. When people are killed I am disgusted. By now, almost three years later, it should be blatantly obvious that 10/7 was a false flag to justify the ongoing genocide.

Like I have stated earlier: The owners and the majority of board members in the largest and most powerful financial institutions on the planet just-happen-to-be Jewish. Any time they are criticized they do what Israel does, play the Holocaust™- and the anti-Semitism cards.

This has allowed the banksters to operate with impunity for more than a century. They have driven the global financial system to the edge of the cliff, and now they are getting desperate that their master plan of enslaving us all is failing. A good indicator for this is that the dinosaur media is struggling big time. CNN alone has lost 80% of its viewers since the start of the global war of terror started. Another positive indicator is that less than 20% of people in the US say they trust their government. Yet another sign is that more than 50% of the people in the US now say they will not get another vaxxine. This fact is a sign that more and more are snapping out of their sleep walking through life and seeing the world for the fucked up place that it is. This is what gives me a little hope.

Do I think there will be another world war? If the powers that shouldn’t be have it their way, yes. Another question is: Are we going to let them have their way?"

We have been taught in school that the German people believe themselves to be a master race. There are people in the world that have projected this unto them for almost a century. Given the fact that it is imposible to criticize them without being called a racist, the fact that they call themselves God’s chosen people and the fact that they can commit genocide with extreme prejudice unfettered is proof positive who views themselves as the master race.

That is why I chose today to add the text of an old favorite of mine by Bob Marley.

“War”

Until the philosophy which hold one race superior

And another inferior

Is finally

And permanently

Discredited

And abandoned

Everywhere is war

Me say war



That until there are no longer

First-class and second-class citizens of any nation

Until the colour of a man's skin

Is of no more significance than the colour of his eyes

Me say war



That until the basic human rights

Are equally guaranteed to all

Without regard to race

Dis a war



That until that day

The dream of lasting peace

World citizenship

Rule of international morality

Will remain in but a fleeting illusion to be pursued

But never obtained

Now everywhere is war

War



And until the ignoble and unhappy regime

That hold our brothers in Angola

In Mozambique

South Africa

Sub-human bondage

Have been toppled

Utterly destroyed

Well, everywhere is war

Me say war



War in the east

War in the west

War up north

War down south



War, war

Rumors of war

And until that day

The African continent

Will not know peace

We Africans will fight, we find it necessary

And we know we shall win

As we are confident

In the victory

Of good over evil



Good over evil, yeah!

Good over evil

Good over evil, yeah!

Good over evil

Good over evil, yeah!

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