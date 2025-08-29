The movie is starring Denzel Washington, among others. He is a former CIA agent that “disappeared” and wants to “come home again”, and Ryan Reynolds is the bored to death safe house keeper in Cape Town. Long story short, Denzel Washington is delivered to the safe house by some bad guys that want to kill everybody Denzel Washington comes in contact with, and Ryan Reynolds tries to get him to the American General Consulate. There is no need to say anything more about the movie.

Now for the similarities. I have already written a piece about Doctor Mary’s Monkey where I left out the two last chapters for the same reason I didn’t want to say any more about the movie. I highly recommend this book to everyone. It was written by Edward T. Haslam, and towards the end he explains the connection between Lee Harvey Oswald and Robert F. Kennedy. Yes, the President’s brother.

RFK was out to get among others, the mob in the US, the people who wanted Castro dead and some of the out-of-control people who were behind the Bay of Pigs fiasko. As the author explains, Lee Harvey Oswald defected to the USSR during the Isenhower era, and denounced his US citizenship. He then married a Russian girl, and they had a child. In the mean time Ike and JFK meet each other in the main entrance of the White House.

So, when Lee Harvey Oswald "shows up at the American embassy in Moscow saying he wanted to “come home”, none of the people there knew anything about him. All of Ike’s people had repatriated to the US.

Here is where it gets interesting. The author askes, when someone who has defected and denounced their US citizenship, who has the authority to grant that person a new citizenship, and renewed acces to the US? There is only one person with such an authority. The US Attorny General. That was Robert F. Kennedy. It may have happened like this “Ok, I’ll give you back your citizenship. I’ll even let your wife and child have theirs, but from now on you work for me.”

He found his way to New Orleans and worked in a lab in a residence there while tracking down all the usual suspects like mafia boss Carlos Marcello and well known anti-Communists like the president of the American Cancer Sciety, Dr. Alton Ochsner. They were working on finding a cancer causing substance they could use to kill Fidel Castro. The way I understand it, Dr. Alton Ochsner was financing this secret research. Mary Sherman was in charge of the research, and soon they killed mice with their substance, and then monkeys. In October of 1963 they needed to test it on a human, so they found an “informed and concenting” prisoner at Angola State Penitentury who died shortly after the injection.

Whenone of Mary Sherman’s other assistants named Judyth understood the substance had been used to kill an unknowing and unwilling prisoner, she wrote a letter to Ochsner. Here is where the damage control starts. The secret lab in the residence was shut down, Mary Sherman was brutally killed, Judyth went back home to Florida. Lee Harvey Oswald, also one of Mary Sherman’s assistants, was ordered by Ochsner to go to Dallas and work for his pall and club owner, Jack Ruby.

The rest is, as they say, history.….., but not quite. Imagine Robert F. Kennedy’s facial expression, first when they announced his brother’s shooting and subsequent death. Then they announce that the man accused of killing his brother is actually working for him, the Attourney General. I suspect that someone in New Orleans caught wind of who Lee Harvey Oswald really was working for, and set him up to be the patsy. Also try to imagine Bobby Kennedy going out publicly stating that Oswald was on his payroll. He would be put in jail, and the alphabet soup, with J. Edgar Hoover in front, would get a two-fer.

Jim Marrs wrote the foreword of the book, which included a statement by Marry Ferrel (JFK researcher): When asked her opinion of Haslam’s research, Mary replied, “Based on what we know today, I think it’s totally accurate.”

