You don’t have to have been a long time subscriber here to know that I write about all kinds of things that most people are either totally clueless about, or they point to their trusted “fact checkers” who claim to have debunked these things as outrageous conspiracy theories. My wife may have the patience to listen to me for a minute or two while I talk about any these things, and then she shuts down and tells me to stop.

Imagine my surprise yesterday morning when she asked me if I knew what Bilderberg is. AAfter picking my jaw off the floor I explained as breifly and as accurately as I could since I expected her to shut down at any second. The reason for her asking was that Norway’s former prime minister, and the now former GS of NATO is now the top dog in the Bilderberg group. This was announced through all MSM channels yesterday, which I might add I pay no attention to.

If there were such a thing as fact checkers ten or fifteen years ago they would have told us that there is no such thing as the Bilderberg Group. “It’s all conspiracy crap, you idiot.” They know all to well that the best way to stem off people’s curiosity about something is to hide it in plain sight, so they decided to go main stream. During the past ten or so years they have even created a web site. Beyond the list of attendees and the agenda in broad strokes there are very few details, so it’s almost a waste of time looking at it. Almost.

It’ll be interesting to see if the MSM will tell us anything more about Bilderberg activity in the future. I would would like to add that holding ones breath while waiting for such information is not recommended.

