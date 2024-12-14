recently was on

which is

. At about 38:30 she mentions Edward T. Haslam’s book “Doctor Mary’s Monkey - How the Unsolved Murder of a Doctor, a Secret Laboratory in New Orleans and Cancer-Causing Monkey Viruses are Linked to Lee Harvey Oswald, the JFK Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics are Linked to Lee Harvey Oswald, the JFK Assassination and Emerging Global Epidemics.”

The book caught my interest for the simple reason that it explores an entirely new (to me anyway) aspect of the JFK assassination. The title makes that prety obvious. It basically turned my view of the JFK case up-side-down, so I decided to write enough about it so that you’ll want to read it, but not enough to spoil it for anyone.

This book is as relevant today as when the author experienced what he did sixty years ago, and as when he decided to sit down and write about it thirty years ago. You’ll soon enouh find out why. The author explains the connections between previously known people connected to the JFK assassination, and how they tie in with the monkey virus research in New Orleans. Three of them are Lee Harvey Oswald (mentioned 274 times), Jack Ruby and Guy Banister, an ex-FBI (Chicago) agent.

My second post on substack was published in January of 2022, and I re-published it after updating it on 12/4/2024: Some Of The Many Reasons Why The Powers That Shouldn’t Be Eliminated John F. Kennedy.

First, a little bit about the author: He was born in 1952, and spent his childhood and youth in New Orleans. He attended the Jesuit High School there from 1966 to 1969. During this time, New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison was investigating the assassination of President Kennedy. This investigation culminated in the trial and conviction of New Orleans businessman Clay Shaw in early 1969.

The foreword is written by none other than Jim Marrs.

The following are some excerpts from the prologue in quotes, and my comments in italic:

Prologue: The Warning

“With copies in all fifty states and five foreign countries, I felt that “the cat” was now “out of the bag,” and I could finally go back to my advertising career and try to make a living — which I did in 2000. It was at this exquisitely inconvenient moment that 60 Minutes, the CBS News TV show, contacted me. They were investigating a woman who said that she had been in the underground medical laboratory that I had written about in my book. That she knew Mary Sherman. That she had been trained to handle cancer-causing viruses. That she had been part of the effort to develop a biological weapon. That she knew Lee Harvey Oswald. Would I meet with them for an off-camera interview? I accepted. By the time 60 Minutes interviewed me in November 2000, they had already interviewed their witness for hours. They got additional input from other researchers and journalists. Finally, they decided not to air her story.”

No, they didn’t finally decide not to publish her story. My take on this is that they never intended to, and that the alphabet agencies sent Sixty Minutes on a fishing expedition to find out what, if anything, Edward T. Haslam had learned after the book was published. They needed to know if they had to set him up for a blind date with Mary Sherman.

“This story casts a shadow that is so dark and so long that I have chosen to tell it simply. Some have said that it has the nightmarish quality of an anxiety dream. I prefer to see it in a different light. It is, as songwriter Jackson Browne once said, “the fitful dream of some greater awakening.” We are just beginning to wake up to the responsibilities of being a free society. It is much more complicated than dropping bombs on an obvious enemy. It is time we began to question what the people of power did with the trust and money we gave them.” (Emphasis mine)

Yes, this sounds a lot like what we’ve been hearing the past three or four years because of all things covid.

“Complicating our task further is the catastrophic flood of 2005 that followed Hurricane Katrina. Irreplaceable documents (like the crime-scene photos) and precious physical evidence (like the blood-soaked gloves found in Mary Sherman’s apartment, which could still yield DNA or other clues) may have been lost forever when the waters of Lake Pontchartrain engulfed the city of New Orleans.”

That one came straight out of left field. This one gives the already accused federal government another motive for the flooding of New Orleans. They already had means and oportunity in spades. First they create Katrina. Then they guide “her” to New Orleans, and finally they destroy the leavy and flood the city. They get rid of all the evidence in a very sensitive case, and all their pals in New Orleans can build back better while making a killing in the process. Who’da thunk?

Chapter 1: The Pirate

Here the author gives the reader a little bit about his background. His father was a WWII orthopedic surgeon, and he and his father enjoy sailing.

Also….

“The Soviets were explicit, as early as 1951, about their demonstration that certain simian viruses caused a variety of cancers. This was six to eight years before American government researchers produced the same results. This Soviet edge was a concern for American Cold War planners, who monitored Soviet scientific journals. From their perspective, this was just another Soviet threat. Either the Soviets might use this information to develop a sexually-transmitted biological weapon to undermine freedom in the promiscuous West, or they might develop a cure for cancer before the U.S. did and thereby cause a major American political embarrassment.”

This is projection on an extreme level now that we know the origin of AIDS.

Chapter 2: The Classroom

During his final year in highschool in 1969 one of his classmates there was a student named Nicky. Nicky’s father was Dr. Nicolas Chetta, the Coroner of Orleans Parish (an officer known as the Medical Examiner in many locales) who was involved with Garrison’s investigation.

“So, I was sitting in class at Jesuit High School in early March of 1969. The lesson finished early, and the teacher asked the class if anyone had any thoughts on the Clay Shaw verdict.

Nicky erupted, saying in a loud, tense voice that Garrison had gotten a raw deal.” We all knew Nicky to be quiet and even-keeled. This outburst seemed quite out of character. But we all respected his sincerity. We knew who his father was, and we all saw the same ridiculous news coverage night after night. We were all confused, and we wanted to hear what he had to say. No one counterattacked. The room was quiet. We waited to see what would happen next. The teacher said patiently, “What do you mean?”

Then Nicky started talking. He held the class spellbound for fifteen minutes with information about the investigation, much of which had either not been revealed to the press or which they had basically ignored. We all listened carefully. His points included:

that someone, presumably the FBI or the CIA, had bugged Garrison’s office and conference rooms, had stolen and/ or photocopied his files concerning Clay Shaw, and had turned them over to Shaw’s attorneys;

that all of Garrison’s extradition requests for witnesses from other states had been turned down, as had all of his requests to subpoena former federal officials, preventing him from assembling the pieces of his puzzle in a court of law;

that an ex-airline pilot named David Ferrie and a former high-ranking FBI official named Guy Banister had been training anti-Castro Cubans for paramilitary assaults against Cuba at a secret training camp across Lake Pontchartrain; and

that Ferrie and Banister had stolen weapons for this operation from a company in Houma, Louisiana which was operating as a CIA front. Nicky said he couldn’t pronounce the name of the company but said that the name “looked German, but sounded French.” (It turns out that he was referring to the Schlumberger Tool Company pronounced locally “Slum-ber-jay.”)”

It seemed clear that he was inducing cancer in the mice! Ferrie claimed that he was looking for a cure for cancer, but Garrison’s investigators thought that he was trying to figure out a way to use cancer as an assassination weapon, presumably against Castro and his followers. Nicky added, almost as an aside, that Garrison’s investigative team thought that this may have been how Jack Ruby died, murdered by induced cancer to silence him. By this point, you could have heard a pin drop in the room.

The students talked back and forth for a while.

Then the bell rang. In a routine voice, the teacher thanked Nicky for sharing his thoughts and dismissed the class. As I gathered my books together, I turned to the student next to me and made that nervous remark:, “Well, the good news is if there’s a bizarre global epidemic involving cancer and a monkey virus thirty years from now, at least we’ll know where it came from.”

Twelve years later (1981) we start hearing stories about gay Haitians who had been involved in inappropriate activities involving monkeys.

Chapter 3: Jimbo

Jim Garrison was one of the most controversial figures in modern American history. Attitudes about him tend to be polarized. To his supporters, he was a hero, the only public official to have the courage to dig for the truth about President Kennedy’s assassination and to confront the American government and the American people with it. To his critics, he was a politically ambitious tyrant whose ruthless use of power was driven by his wild imagination. We do not need to judge Garrison, but we do need to understand him, because his statement recorded in an interview with a national magazine was for a long time the only documentary evidence we had in hand connecting Dr. Mary Sherman to David Ferrie’s underground medical laboratory. So who was he?

Jim Garrison was born in Iowa in 1921. His father abandoned his family when he was three. His mother moved him to Chicago and then to New Orleans. His original name was Earling Carothers Garrison. He changed it to “Jim” in 1946. His nickname “Jimbo” was a friendly corruption of the words “Jim” and “jumbo,” based on his enormous size, six-feet six-inches. His other nickname, “The Jolly Green Giant,” was also based upon his size, but was intended to ridicule him in the press.

Chapter 4: College Daze

In 1969 the author went away to college. To make a long story short he wanted to write about Mary Sherman, and make a screenplay out of it. So, he tried to get a copy of the police report from back in 1964. Because he knew about Sherman’s connection to David Ferrie he suspected it would be dificult, so he contacted a cop he knew. This cop said he’d get a copy. Needless to say the cop ended up in a shit storm. I am only scratching the surface in this chapter.

Chapter 5: A Bishop in His Heart

This chapter describes the weird man, David Ferrie, in detail.

Chapter 6: Mary, Mary

This chapter describes Mary Sherman in detail.

Chapter 7: The Cure for Communism

This chapter deals with geo politics in the late seventies and eighties.

Chapter 8: Dr. O

This chapter is about Dr. Alton Ochsner, the most well known doctor in New Orleans.

Chapter 9: The Treatise

Here the author writes about the polio vaccine, and a lot in this chapter could have been written in the past four years:

“By the early 1950s, American scientist Jonas Salk came forward with a brave new idea to eliminate all three strains of polio at once: Grow the polio viruses in the lab, kill them, then inject healthy children with the dead viruses. The dead viruses would not be able to reproduce, so they would not harm the children, but their immune systems would detect the presence of the invading viruses and would rally to defend the body, producing a hefty supply of antibodies in the process. Then the children’s fully-armed immune systems would be ready to repel any live polio virus that attacked them in the future. His trials in 1953 and 1954 were successful. Optimism about Salk’s vaccine reached its peak.”

Then starts Operation Warp Speed 1.0 in 1955

“Five laboratories began producing the vaccine from a procedure Salk designed, and accumulated a large enough supply for a mass inoculation beginning in April I of 1955, touched off by an official ceremony on the tenth anniversary of Roosevelt’s death that confirmed Salk’s success. The results of years of research, millions of dollars of investment, and the fate of thousands of crippled children were ready for the most publicized and anticipated event in the history of medicine.”

Then, almost like four years ago….

“At the eleventh hour a bacteriologist at NIH was told to safety-test the new polio vaccine. Her name was Bernice Eddy, M.D., PhD. When she injected the polio vaccine into her monkeys, they fell paralyzed in their cages. Eddy realized that the virus in the vaccine was not dead as promised, but still alive and ready to breed. It was time to sound the alarm. She sent pictures of the paralyzed monkeys to NIH’s management and warned them of the upcoming tragedy. A debate erupted in the corridors of power. Was the polio vaccine really ready? Should the mass inoculation proceed on schedule?”

You probably already know the answer to that question.

“A handful of prominent doctors across the country stepped into the fray to throw the weight of their reputations on the side of the vaccine. One of these doctors was Mary Sherman’s boss, Dr. Alton Ochsner. To demonstrate his conviction that the vaccine was really ready, he inoculated his own grandchildren with it.”

Because of my sadistic nature I’m not going to tell you what happened to Ochsners grandchildren. LOL

I am, on the other hand, going to tell you a little bit about what happened to Bernice Eddy, M.D., PhD.

“In October 1960, one month before the Kennedy/Nixon presidential debate, Eddy gave a talk to the New York Cancer Society and, without warning NIH in advance, announced that she had examined monkey kidney cells in which the polio virus was grown, and had found they were infected with cancer-causing viruses. Her implication was clear: There were cancer-causing monkey viruses in the polio vaccine! This was tantamount to forecasting an epidemic of cancer in America. When the word got back to her NIH bosses, they exploded. No suggestion of cancer-causing monkey viruses in the polio vaccine was welcomed at NIH. When the cussing stopped, they crushed Bernice Eddy professionally. They took away her lab, destroyed her animals, put her under a gag order, prevented her from attending professional meetings, and delayed publication of her scientific papers.”

Sound familiar? The more things change, the more they remain the same. The author then goes on to explain that what Dr. Eddy feard (a cancer epidemic) more than likely came to fruition thirty years later.

The author then explains:

“Within a ten year period there was an over 30 per cent increase in the rate of breast cancer. What this works out to is breast cancer in American women grew from 130,000 cases per year to over 180,000 cases per year. Is the sudden appearance of 50,000 additional cases of breast cancer per year an epidemic. Polio was considered a major epidemic with only 33,000 total cases per year! Why was breast cancer not considered an epidemic at 180,000 cases per year? These breast cancer numbers alone eclipse the polio numbers of the 1950s.”

If you’re waiting for anyone in your government, in Big Pharma or in the medical profession to come out and acknowledge the existence of something as kookie as turbo cancer, don’t hold your breath.

….., and,

“Today, however, there is abundant evidence of a variety of simian viruses found in the human blood supply. Of particular concern is the DNA from SV-40 repeatedly extracted from several types of tumors, including brain, bone, and previously-rare chest cancers. In the words of former FDA virologist John Martin, M.D., Ph.D.,” “ SV-40 infection is now widespread within the human population almost certainly as a result of the polio vaccine.”

The last five chapters I will leave as a cliff hanger. Again, I highly recommend you go read the book.

10: The Fire

11: The Machine

12: That Other Epidemic

13: The Witness

14: The Teacher

Appendix: Judyth’s Story

Epilogue: The Perfect Patsy

