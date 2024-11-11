You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!

Transcription of Pro. Dr. Stefan Homburg, Leibnitz University in Hanover, Germany
This Is A Detailed Description Of The Insanity In Germany Between 11 March, 2020 and 26 April, 2023.
  
GreaterIsrahell
20

October 2024

My Short Back-And-Forth With A Branch Covidian
You Just Can't Make This Kind Of Stuff Up.......
  
GreaterIsrahell
13

September 2024

The Nürnberg Code of 1947. Yes, Nürnberg!!!
Permissible Medical Experiments
  
GreaterIsrahell
15
The Doctor Who Helped Defeat Smallpox Explains What's Coming
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus—but first, we need lots more testing.
  
GreaterIsrahell
7
Many Of You May Know Of This Book, But Everyone Should Have A Copy
As The Author Says, There Is No Other Book Out There Like It
  
GreaterIsrahell
2
This Is A Short Post About An Important Interview With David Martin
Pay Close Attention To What He Says About The Words We Type When Using Search Engines.
  
GreaterIsrahell
2
Israel's Special Priviliges Now Exposed
This Is Not News To Anyone Who Doesn't Have Their Head Up Som Dark Hole
  
GreaterIsrahell
4

August 2024

Slow Motion Genocide In America
No, It's Not Just Covid. The Powers That Shouldn't Be In The US Are Poisoning The People One County At A Time, And Nobody Is Talking About This Either.
  
GreaterIsrahell
3
I've Seen Two "Kingsman" Movies So You Don't Have To
They Have All The Features of Today's Clown World Including A Big Tech Guy Obsessed With Depopulating The Planet
  
GreaterIsrahell
4

July 2024

Whose Side Are You On?
Before You Attack Someone In The So-Called Medical Freedom Movement, You Had Better Think Of Your Own Reputation First Because You WILL Be Labeled.
  
GreaterIsrahell
9
You Have Got To See This!
I Was Given This Last Night, and It's Important Enough To Pass Righ On As Is
  
GreaterIsrahell
4

June 2024

I Have Transcribed One of the Chapters In Douglas L. Reed’s Book "The Controversy of Zion", 5. THE FALL OF BABYLON
I Am Trying To Show The Ties Between Zionism And Communism
  
GreaterIsrahell
3
