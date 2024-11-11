You Just Can't Make This Stuff Up!
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Transcription of Pro. Dr. Stefan Homburg, Leibnitz University in Hanover, Germany
This Is A Detailed Description Of The Insanity In Germany Between 11 March, 2020 and 26 April, 2023.
Nov 11
•
GreaterIsrahell
71
Share this post
Transcription of Pro. Dr. Stefan Homburg, Leibnitz University in Hanover, Germany
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
20
October 2024
My Short Back-And-Forth With A Branch Covidian
You Just Can't Make This Kind Of Stuff Up.......
Oct 22
•
GreaterIsrahell
8
Share this post
My Short Back-And-Forth With A Branch Covidian
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
September 2024
The Nürnberg Code of 1947. Yes, Nürnberg!!!
Permissible Medical Experiments
Sep 27
•
GreaterIsrahell
7
Share this post
The Nürnberg Code of 1947. Yes, Nürnberg!!!
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
15
The Doctor Who Helped Defeat Smallpox Explains What's Coming
Epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, who warned of pandemic in 2006, says we can beat the novel coronavirus—but first, we need lots more testing.
Sep 24
•
GreaterIsrahell
20
Share this post
The Doctor Who Helped Defeat Smallpox Explains What's Coming
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Many Of You May Know Of This Book, But Everyone Should Have A Copy
As The Author Says, There Is No Other Book Out There Like It
Sep 6
•
GreaterIsrahell
4
Share this post
Many Of You May Know Of This Book, But Everyone Should Have A Copy
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
This Is A Short Post About An Important Interview With David Martin
Pay Close Attention To What He Says About The Words We Type When Using Search Engines.
Sep 4
•
GreaterIsrahell
5
Share this post
This Is A Short Post About An Important Interview With David Martin
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Israel's Special Priviliges Now Exposed
This Is Not News To Anyone Who Doesn't Have Their Head Up Som Dark Hole
Sep 1
•
GreaterIsrahell
7
Share this post
Israel's Special Priviliges Now Exposed
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
August 2024
Slow Motion Genocide In America
No, It's Not Just Covid. The Powers That Shouldn't Be In The US Are Poisoning The People One County At A Time, And Nobody Is Talking About This Either.
Aug 31
•
GreaterIsrahell
9
Share this post
Slow Motion Genocide In America
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
I've Seen Two "Kingsman" Movies So You Don't Have To
They Have All The Features of Today's Clown World Including A Big Tech Guy Obsessed With Depopulating The Planet
Aug 12
•
GreaterIsrahell
7
Share this post
I've Seen Two "Kingsman" Movies So You Don't Have To
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
July 2024
Whose Side Are You On?
Before You Attack Someone In The So-Called Medical Freedom Movement, You Had Better Think Of Your Own Reputation First Because You WILL Be Labeled.
Jul 20
•
GreaterIsrahell
6
Share this post
Whose Side Are You On?
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
You Have Got To See This!
I Was Given This Last Night, and It's Important Enough To Pass Righ On As Is
Jul 14
•
GreaterIsrahell
4
Share this post
You Have Got To See This!
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
June 2024
I Have Transcribed One of the Chapters In Douglas L. Reed’s Book "The Controversy of Zion", 5. THE FALL OF BABYLON
I Am Trying To Show The Ties Between Zionism And Communism
Jun 29
•
GreaterIsrahell
5
Share this post
I Have Transcribed One of the Chapters In Douglas L. Reed’s Book "The Controversy of Zion", 5. THE FALL OF BABYLON
greaterisrahell.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
© 2024 GreaterIsrahell
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts